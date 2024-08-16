Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Drop First-Ever Collab Track Die with a Smile Alongside a Music Video; WATCH

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have teamed up for the very first time to bring us a heartfelt new song called Die With a Smile. The single, along with its music video, was launched on Thursday. In this track, the duo performs on a vintage stage adorned with guitars and keyboards. Mars sported his signature cowboy hat, while Gaga dazzled in bright red tights, channeling a classic '70s Nashville television vibe.

The Mother Monster pointed out that the song is something special for her fans who are eagerly waiting for her highly anticipated album LG7 whose release date has not been fixed yet.

Die With a Smile marks the duo's first ever collaboration. Gaga’s recent work includes a 2021 collaborative album with Tony Bennett and a 2022 single from Top Gun: Maverick, titled Hold My Hand.

Her most recent solo album was Chromatica, released in 2020. On the other hand, Mars won two Grammys in 2022 as part of his Silk Sonic project with Anderson Paak and dropped his last solo back in 2016.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga said in a press release, "Bruno and I have a lot of mutual respect for each other and were talking about collaborating. I was finishing up my own album in Malibu and one night after a long day he asked me to come to his studio to hear something he was working on. It was around midnight when I got there and I was blown away when I heard what he had started making."

The Poker Face hitmaker described working with Mars as inspiring, expressing her admiration for him. As she finalized her latest album in Malibu, he invited her over to his studio one evening. What he was doing struck her during this all-night session that ended when they finished what would become the track. She commended him for being a genius stating, "His musicianship and vision is next level. There’s no one like him."

Mars also expressed how excited he was about collaborating with Lady Gaga; it felt like an honour according to him. He stressed how iconic she is saying, "She’s an icon and she makes this song magical. I’m so excited for everyone to hear it."

The video version of Die With A Smile is presented in 70s Nashville style television appearance co-produced by Gaga, Mars, Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt and D’Mile. Gaga and Mars don matching light blue suits with red shirts while Gaga has her hair styled like Dolly Parton’s. In the last scene of the video, Gaga sings a verse with a cigarette in her mouth and they appear inside an animated heart.

Lady Gaga is set to star in the upcoming film Joker: Folie À Deux, showcasing her vocal talents in a way she describes as unlike any project she has tackled before.

