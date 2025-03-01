Last Take Trailer: The Story of Haylna Hutchins; Alec Baldwin’s Rust Case Unfolds in Upcoming Hulu Documentary

The first trailer of Last Take has been dropped by Hulu, and it unfolds the story of Haylna Hutchins, who was killed on the sets of Rust, and the further investigation that took place on the actor, Alec Baldwin and the prop supervisor, who accidentally put a loaded gun.

As Baldwin was practicing, he accidently pulled the trigger, and the bullet hit the cinematographer, who died, and wounded the director, Joel Souza.

As for the trailer of the movie, the late Hutchins’ friend, Rachel Mason, collected the bits and pieces of the incident and tried to fit it all together as a puzzle. The movie will focus on two key points: Who could this have happened? And how do the people make sense of it?

Ahead of the movie, Mason, who directed and produced the film, released a statement about the cinematographer. In the document, she revealed, “Halyna was dear to me for many reasons. Not only was she a friend, she was a collaborator. While she was alive, I could never have imagined making a film about her. My hope was to make films with her and to support her in all of the many films that she was sure to make.”

Mason further added, “Soon after she died, Halyna’s husband asked me to make this documentary. Only through the making of the film did I grasp that his request must have come from a protective instinct because the way she died meant that her story would be in the hands of people who couldn’t be trusted.”

Apart from Hutchins’ dear friend, the list of producers includes Julee Metz, Kate Barry, Jon Bardin, Will Cohen, Jessica Grimshaw, Nick Shumaker and Jennifer Sears. Exec producers include Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Tommy Coriale, Lizzie Fox, Casey Meurer, David Levine and Matthew Hutchins.

Meanwhile, the actor, Alec Baldwin, was dismissed of his manslaughter charges in the Rust shooting case.