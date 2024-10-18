Liam Payne's Ex Maya Henry's Novel Had Sequence About Fictional Lead Falling Off Balcony In Eerie Coincidence; Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A passage from Maya Henry's novel, Looking Forward, has caught the interest of many due to a chilling similarity between a scene in the book and the circumstances surrounding the late singer's death.

According to Page Six, the book penned by Henry, seemingly “inspired by true events” mentions an unstable relationship between Oliver Smith, a British ex-member of the band 5Forward, and Mallory Hunt, who is a high fashion model.

In one of the book’s sequences, the model visits her boyfriend, who is behaving like an erratic individual because of the influence of drugs and also harming himself “again and again, working himself into a frenzy.”

According to the outlet, in the book, Mallory begs Oliver to stop hitting himself but before she can even touch her boyfriend, he’s “on his feet.” Henry further wrote, “He looks at me for a split second, then turns on his heels and races straight for — Oh no. F**k. The balcony.”

Oliver yells that he is going to “f***king kill” himself and about wanting to “die.” The balcony scene mentioned in the book is eerily and coincidentally similar to the way Payne passed away.

In the story, the situation takes an unexpected twist when Mallory falls off the balcony, but fortunately, she escapes with only minor injuries.

For the unversed, the One Direction alum and Henry were in a relationship from 2018 to 2022. Days before he passed away, Maya appeared on The Internet Is Dead Podcast on Monday, and claimed that he would often predict his passing.

She alleged that Payne would always message her ever since they parted ways, and he would talk to her about not being well. She claimed, “He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well.'”

Henry referred to his messages as “manipulation tactics” and alleged that he was attempting to make her feel bad for him even though they had broken up.

Payne passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. The 31-year-old musician died after reportedly falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, where he was staying at the time of his passing.

