Lily Allen Says She Sometimes Goes Into Self-Hatred Spiral For Not Having A Good Academic Background

It’s a peculiar world we live in; some people who have the opportunity to study and achieve a good academic record often take it for granted, while others regret it forever. This holds true even for celebrities who have abundant resources. Lily Allen, for instance, opened up to her longtime friend and Miss Me? podcast co-host Miquita Oliver on the latest episode of their show, discussing her personal journey with academics on August 5, 2024.

During the chat, she said that when people start talking about which university they went to, she goes into a self-hatred spiral because she does not feel educated enough.

"And I left school when I was 15 and I don't even have one GCSE. I have not one qualification and I'm ashamed. I'm ashamed of it," she added.

Furthermore, Allen expressed uncertainty, stating that if she had a degree, there were moments—such as after having children—when she might have considered leaving the music or entertainment industry and pursuing a career in law instead.

She previously shared in a 2006 interview with The Guardian that she realized she did not aspire to become a full-time actress and instead aimed to "make f---loads of money and then retire by the time I'm 30."

The actress was married to Sam Cooper, with whom she shares daughters Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose. Moreover, she revealed that after losing her stillborn son George in 2010, she considered pursuing midwifery or obstetrics because it interested her. However, she felt it was too difficult and was ashamed without any diplomas or GCSEs and admitted to her friend, "I was too lazy."

Lily Allen is known for her breakout single, Smile, which topped the UK Singles Chart in July 2006. Her debut album, Alright, Still, was highly acclaimed, selling over 2.6 million copies worldwide.

The success of both the single and the album earned Allen notable recognition, including nominations at the Grammy Awards, Brit Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards. Her distinctive voice, catchy pop hooks, and candid lyrics have cemented her place as a prominent figure in the music industry.

