Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell's Relationship Timeline; Everything to Know About Their Married Life

The rollout of Emily in Paris Season 4 has sparked discussions about the titular Emily's life—a marketing executive from America who moves to Paris for a career boost. The show explores her balancing act between friendships, romance, and her career.

In real life, Lily Collins, who plays Emily, is married to her long-term partner, Charlie McDowell. McDowell is an actor, screenwriter, and director, and the son of legendary actress Andie McDowell. Here is a timeline of their relationship:

2019: The Two First Meet

As PEOPLE magazine reports, their first encounter was on the sets of 2019’s Gilded Age, which McDowell helmed. Collins was a member of the star cast, and it was evident that the sparks flew instantly between the two. They proved to be a solid working duo, more so a romantic one afterward. "It was one of those situations where I knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day. So, it was just a matter of when, really,” Collins gushed about their first meeting on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

August 20, 2019: Instagram launch!

Collins made their relationship official on Instagram after online speculation about their romance. She shared a sweet photo of herself resting her head on McDowell’s back while they rode a bicycle, likely a behind-the-scenes moment from Emily in Paris. Collins revealed that McDowell frequently visited her on set, and they often enjoyed strolling around Paris together.

December 18, 2019: The duo adopts a dog together

In another milestone moment for the couple, they announced that they were adopting a rescue dog, Redford.

January 13, 2020: Their first public appearance

Their first public appearance sent fans into a frenzy! The two were spotted together at Staples Center for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

September 25, 2020: Engagement announcement!

Things progressed rapidly for the couple during the pandemic year, as they announced their engagement from a romantic setting in New Mexico, where they took a road trip. Collins took to her Instagram to share several snippets of the memorable day: with the caption, "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..."

September 4, 2021: Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell get married

The following year, the couple married in a charming setting. Collins described the day as "magical" on Instagram, writing, "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife." McDowell praised his new wife, calling her generous, thoughtful, and beautiful.

October 2021: Off to Scandinavia for a Honeymoon

The newlyweds flew to Scandinavia to celebrate their honeymoon. They shared snippets from their vacation from the lush scapes of the destination, celebrating their first trip as a married couple. The marital bliss is peaking through the screen.

November 2021: Lily Collins gushes about her work partnership with McDowell

McDowell helmed the Netflix film Windfall, in which Collins also starred. Speaking to Vogue Australia, the latter shared how their professional relationship has been, saying that it is easy working with her husband. “It was great, and I'm really, really proud of the movie, and I'm proud of him. It's a different type of role for me,” revealed the star, in addition to talking about their on-set rapport.

September 4, 2022: They celebrate their first wedding anniversary

The two took to Instagram to celebrate their milestone anniversary, dedicating sweet messages to each other. "Having you by my side to have and to hold is the greatest gift I could have ever hoped for,” Collin captioned her anniversary post, wherein she shared a snapshot from their big day. McDowell did the same; he penned a message to honor his partner, ending with a simple I Love You.

October 16, 2022: They attend the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

They made an iconic appearance at the Academy Museum Gala, stopping in to get some pictures taken in their stunning outfits. Collins donned an artistic skirt and McDowell a tuxedo; both looked incredible.

December 6, 2022: They attend the season 3 premiere of Emily in Paris

McDowell proved that he is a supportive husband through and through. The two walked the red carpet together in complimentary outfits, marking the release of the third season of Collins hit Netflix series.

September 4, 2023: Celebration of two years of marriage

The couple returned to the tradition as they celebrated the second year of their marriage. They took the time to craft messages for each other; Collins wrote: "Two years today and a lifetime to come. I remember this moment, this day, and this excitement as vividly as if it were yesterday. And I feel the love, the support, and the magic 100 times more.” McDowell called himself the luckiest guy on the planet in the comments section. Talk about sweet love!

February 27, 2024: They reach the Paris Fashion Week

Collins and McDowells attended the Yves Saint Laurent show at Paris Fashion Week, stunning fans with their coordinated outfits. The latter donned an all-black ensemble, while Collins wore statement floral pants.

