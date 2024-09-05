Lily Collins Marks Three Years Of Marriage With Charlie McDowell: Celebrates Wedding Anniversary, Saying, 'The Best Is Still To Come'

Lily Collins marked her third wedding anniversary with Charlie McDowell on September 4, 2024, taking to social media on Wednesday to celebrate the occasion publicly. Sharing black-and-white, professionally taken pictures with her husband on Instagram, the Emily in Paris star, 35, paid tribute to their love and union with a touching caption.

"Happy anniversary to the man who makes me laugh harder than anyone. Three years held in your arms has been the greatest gift,” Collins began.

Referencing the pictures she shared online, the actress added, “Barefaced and in a basic tee, you make me feel like the most special human on the planet. I adore you, @charliemcdowell, more than I know how to say. Here’s to countless incredible moments together (plus twinning photoshoots). And to think, the best is still to come...”

McDowell, 41, also marked their special day with the same set of pictures on Instagram. “Happy third anniversary to the best person there is,” his caption read. “Love you so much, @lilyjcollins. [Cheers] to many more laughing fits.”

In the comments section of his post, Collins commented, “Many, many more,” and added a postscript note, reading, “Please model more.”

The happy pair also received well wishes from fellow celebrities, including Collins’s Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park, who wrote on the actress’s post: “An honor to watch you grow and blossom and thrive through so many beautiful and profound chapters of life.” To McDowell’s upload, she responded, “Couldn’t be prouder to know and love and witness you both on this journey of life. So proud of your partnership and grateful for your kinship.” Renowned lifestyle influencer Jay Shetty commented, “Love your love.”

Collins and McDowell got engaged in 2020 and exchanged wedding vows in a Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, ceremony the following year.

The pair met on the set of the film Gilded Rage. Collins, describing their first meeting on Live with Kelly and Ryan, said that she knew she’d marry her husband the second they met. After Gilded Rage, the couple worked together again on Windfall.

Collins is currently starring in the fourth season of Emily in Paris. The first half of the season premiered on Netflix in August, with the second half scheduled to air on September 12.

