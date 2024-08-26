Will Emily in Paris Return For Season 5? Here's What Creator Darren Star Had To Say

Emily In Paris has been a darling show on Netflix. We have been through season 4 and the show is making news for one or another reason. It has grabbed the limelight, as expected. But will there be another season in the show? Here’s what we know so far:

Is there a chance of Emily In Paris season 5?

Uncertainty prevails for the fans of season five of Emily in Paris, as they continue to wait with bated breath over the fate of the show. However, Netflix has yet to confirm the return of the beloved series, but there are a couple of things that kindle so much hope. Show creator Darren Star and leading actress Lily Collins have at one point or another both shown some mix of optimism that has seen fans remain in suspense about the fate of the show.

Emily in Paris creator Darren Star is not one to mince words about the potential for his show to keep going. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter whether or not there might be room for more seasons, Star elaborated that he doesn't want to abandon characters he feels that he wrote "pretty much" full-page biographies for.

He said that great characters and stories can never die, and he mentioned that Sex and the City, another show he created, still holds its viewers for 25 years since the time it was created. Through his words, Star was implying that Emily in Paris could enjoy such a long life if only the show and the audience would sustain the excitement.

Advertisement

In another interview with Deadline, Star was questioned about his take on the series' renewal after more than four seasons. He replied quite encouragingly, saying, "I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season. There's no end in sight until everybody feels like it's time to end."

Lily Collins, who stars as the eponymous heroine Emily, meanwhile, has been more measured when discussing the show's future. In an interview with Vanity Fair's Still Watching podcast, Lily Collin confessed, much like the viewers, that she's as clueless about the next chain of events. She also pointed out that the capricious nature of the storyline in the show might be such that people going into a new season are, more or less, in the dark about it as much as the cast and crew.

Despite this, Collins has expressed her hopes for another take. She spoke to RadioTimes.com and other outlets, saying that she would like to get to know Italy more.

Advertisement

"I really hope we get to go to another season, so I hope people watch and love it, and we would love to get back out and learn more of Italy if that happens."

A major hint about next season

A major hint may have come at the Cannes Film Festival, which auctioned a walk-on role for Season 5 during an amfAR-sponsored event. The winning bid for the lot was €250,000, thus cementing previous beliefs that a new season was to be had. Moreover, further reports from the event confirmed that the shooting for season 5 is expected to kick off in mid-2025, which really gets the adrenaline rushing. The storyline is such that it has left the fans in some anxious predicaments for which there are answers.

The complicated love triangle between Emily, Gabriel, and Camille just became more intriguing as the latest season rolled. The character dynamics have been seriously twisted by the fact that Camille got pregnant without actually being pregnant. But with Camille hiding this fact, the audience must temper its expectation of what this will add up to in the end since nearly every other element is primed to go in another direction of a storyline.

Advertisement

While there is no official word as of writing on a fifth season, the optimism and buzz from recent events say that Emily in Paris Season 5 will happen after all. The fans will just have to wait and see, hoping that Emily and all her Parisian escapades end up right back on their television screens.

ALSO READ: Where Was Emily In Paris Season 4 Filmed? Shooting Locations Explored