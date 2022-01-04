Lily Collins opens up about her honeymoon with Charlie McDowell, admits it was a 'foodie adventure tour'

Looks like Lily Collins and her new husband, Charles McDowell, experienced a fantastic honeymoon. The 32-year-old actress married 38-year-old Charles McDowell in Colorado in September, then went on a Scandinavian honeymoon.

The Emily in Paris star discussed how 'outdoorsy' she is and how much she and her husband enjoy travelling and discovering new places on her recent appearance at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. When asked where she married, Collins said as per Daily Mail, 'It was at a place called Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado.' 'We had never actually been there until about the day before we got married, which was really fun for planning a wedding,' Collins joked. She went on to say that the venue was 'stunning,' and that the couple 'loves nature,' so everything worked out perfectly for the wedding.

Despite the fact that both of their parents work in the entertainment field, Collins, the daughter of Phil Collins, and McDowell, the son of Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, had never met before. Collins said that it was 'one of those cheesy but true love at first sight things,' but when questioned if they were both aware of how 'outdoorsy' they were, she responded no.

She also shared pics from their honeymoon in Scandanavia, which she characterized as a "foodie adventure tour." Collins admitted that it was 'freezing' cold and she's not a fan of the cold, but she just 'embraced' it on her honeymoon. "The one we stayed in has a literal tree in the middle of it and there's this netting where you can lay on your back and look at the stars," she said.

