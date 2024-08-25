Lionsgate Parts Ways With Eddie Egan After Fake AI-Generated Critic Quotes In Megalopolis Trailer; KNOW More

After a major mistake by Eddie Egan, Megalopolis' trailer marketing consultant Lionsgate has cut off its ties with him. He was the one who created it but included fake quotes of some renowned film critics. They were intended to condemn Francis Ford Coppola's previous works but ultimately found out that they were entirely fictional.

On Wednesday, the studio pulled down the trailer immediately. These quotes that criticized Coppola’s earlier films do not appear anywhere in critic reviews. Instead, they seem to have been generated by AI. For instance, the trailer falsely alleged that Pauline Kael from The New Yorker had criticized The Godfather. In real life, however, Kael only adored this movie.

The company admitted that it was an unintentional mistake. According to insiders who shared this information with me, Egan reportedly failed to adequately verify these comments. The purpose of the preview is to show how like Megalopolis his other work was controversial and debated upon as well. Nonetheless, the use of AI-generated statements has resulted in such issues.

Fogelson’s history spans several companies from STX Universal Pictures including 20 years working together at different firms like Adam Fogelson and Lionsgate’s Film Group chair like Sony and STX respectively. In 2019 after leaving STX he became an independent consultant.

Apologies were made through this statement released by Lionsgate over the scandalous incident. The firm stated that they are taking back the trailer and said sorry for it to critics’, Coppola’s and American Zoetrope’s representatives’ feelings on this score too. Further comment from both parties, Egan or Lionsgate, has been declined already by them.

