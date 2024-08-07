Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz's Daughter Lucie Shares Rare Photo With Desi Jr.; See HERE

Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Hollywood legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, recently shared updates on her brother, Desi Arnaz Jr. Taking to Instagram, Lucie posted photos from their outing at STLV: The 58-Year Mission in Las Vegas, where they are seen smiling and enjoying their time. In the caption, she reassured fans, writing, “Desi is alive and well, my friends—just likes to stay a bit ‘undercover,’” addressing his absence from social media.

The lead photo in Lucie Arnaz's Instagram carousel features her sweetly resting her head on Desi Arnaz Jr.'s shoulder. The other photos include Lucie posing with friends, such as entertainer Clint Holmes, his wife Kelly, Maximillian Von Anhalt, and Sunny Sessa. Lucie mentioned in the caption that the get-together was organized by her stepson Nicholas Luckinbill, who is the son of her husband Laurence Luckinbill and his ex-wife Robin Strasser. She thanked Nick in the comments for treating them to a "grand meal” at Wally’s.

"We are here for the weekend as Larry is being tributed during the 35th Anniversary of Star Trek V celebration at The Treksperts Convention here,” she further wrote down in the caption, “He played Spock’s brother, Sybok, in that film.” Lucie was referring to her husband's role in 1989's Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, and with an autobiography just released, he was invited as a guest there.

But with Desi Jr., he has mostly kept out of the limelight since the death of his wife, Amy Arnaz, in 2013. Amy tragically passed away at the age of 23 after battling with cancer.

The parents, Lucille and Desi, had their fair share of ups and downs during the course of their marriage. While they filed for divorce in 1960 and the initial comments indicated that things have irreversibly soured between the two, they had a good relationship until their deaths in the late 1980s. "They loved each other until the end," Lucie informed PEOPLE of their relationship, which was nothing short of respectful and sweet.

