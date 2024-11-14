Lucky 13 Season 2 Not Happening? ABC Pulls the Plug After Disappointing Debut

ABC's game show Lucky 13 has officially been canceled after only one season. The decision not to renew the show came as it reportedly struggled to generate sufficient ad revenue, according to sources from Deadline. The show, which ran for a 10-episode season this summer, was co-hosted by former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal and actress Gina Rodriguez, known for her role in Jane the Virgin.

Lucky 13 featured a unique twist on the traditional trivia format. Contestants faced a series of 13 true-or-false questions and then needed to accurately predict how many they answered correctly to unlock the top prize of $1 million. Although the format brought something fresh to the quiz-show scene, it didn’t capture enough viewership or advertising support to justify a second season, which would have been essential for the show's long-term success.

Despite the cancellation, ABC has not ruled out the possibility of a future revival in a new format, though no concrete plans have been confirmed. An ABC representative indicated that while Lucky 13 might be explored again in some way, there is currently no roadmap for its return.

Lucky 13 wrapped up its initial season on September 19, marking the end of what was intended as a fun and engaging summer show for audiences. Its combination of sports personality and acting talent had set it up with a strong potential for success, but ultimately, the show’s performance fell short of expectations.

The announcement has left fans disappointed, especially those who enjoyed the high-stakes, prediction-based gameplay and the chemistry between O'Neal and Rodriguez. However, some sources suggest that there may be a shift in ABC’s approach to summer programming as a whole, as ad revenue has been a challenge for similar formats.

As of now, Lucky 13 joins the ranks of short-lived game shows, leaving its fans hopeful for another project that might bring O'Neal and Rodriguez back to the screen together. For the time being, however, Lucky 13 has run out of luck with ABC.

