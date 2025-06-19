The Remarried Empress: Shin Min Ah showcases chemistry with Lee Jong Suk and Ju Ji Hoon at script reading session

The historical drama The Remarried Empress includes a talented ensemble cast, generating significant interest in the series' release details. Following the unveiling of plot and character details, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the show's premiere date and platform.

According to the latest news shared by Disney+, the cast recently attended a script reading session on June 19, indicating that filming is set to commence soon.

The Remarried Empress: Script reading session

With the script reading stills, Disney+ officially confirmed the cast members of The Remarried Empress. In the photos, the actors can be seen engrossed in reading about their respective roles. The cast also posed with scripts in hand, showcasing their off-screen chemistry with one another.

Shin Min Ah posed for a couple of shots with both of her partners in the upcoming drama– Lee Jong Suk and Ju Ji Hoon. Lee Se Young also shared a sweet moment with Ju Ji Hoon, making a heart pose with him.

The Remarried Empress: Plot synopsis

The Remarried Empress is an upcoming historical romance drama based on a web novel. It also incorporates elements of royal drama and political intrigue. The central plot revolves around the romantic relationships between Navier (Shin Min Ah), Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), and Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), set within a fantasy world with an imperial court setting.

The Remarried Empress: Character details

The story follows Navier, the flawless empress of the Eastern Empire, who decides to divorce Emperor Sovieshu after he plans to appoint his mistress Rashta (Lee Se Young) as the new empress. Navier then strategically marries Heinrey, the valiant crown prince of the Western Kingdom, for a fresh start. However, what initially seems to be a power match may later develop into an actual bond of love.

The Remarried Empress: Production and release schedule

The drama was set to go on floors this month, as per previous reports by K-media outlet IZE. With the script reading session having taken place, the report seemed to be confirmed. The release of The Remarried Empress has been scheduled on Disney+ for 2026.

