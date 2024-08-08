Man Who Murdered Rapper PnB Rock At Roscoe’s House Of Chicken & Waffle Two Years Ago Found Guilty; Read Full Story

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The person who was behind the murder of rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles two years ago has now been found guilty by the California Jury. In the horrific incident, the rapper was shot and died shortly after.

As per the Deadline's report, published on August 7 (Wednesday), a jury in Compton, California convicted Freddie Lee Trone of killing the rapper, whose real name was Rakim Allen.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, the jury came to their elaboration in less than four hours. Trone along with Tremont Jones (another defendant), was found guilty of two counts of robbery and conspiracy to commit the theft, as per the outlet.

The prosecutors stated that on the day of his murder, the rapper donned jewelry that was worth, “several hundred thousand dollars”. They also stated that on the day of his passing, he showed it off online.

As per the publication, the prosecutors said that this caught the attention of Jones and he notified Trone, who sent his son who was 17 at that time, carrying a gun and a ski mask, to steal the rapper's jewelry.

While the rapper sat at a table, the teenager, who was armed, walked up to him and demanded the valuable belongings as he pulled out the gun. The 17-year-old shot him in the chest first and then in his back after PnB Rock refused the demands, said the prosecutors.

The criminal complaint filed against the teen, a week after the incident, mentioned that after he shot the rapper, the teen stole multiple jewelry items from his body. He then ran off with his father. Due to being a minor at the time of the murder, the teen's identity cannot be revealed, per the publication.

The rapper, who was 30 at the time, was taken to the hospital, but he passed away due to his injuries.

As per the outlet, during the trial, Timothy Richardson, the deputy district attorney said that even someone who does not pull the trigger could be guilty of felony murder when they are a “major participant” who behaved with “reckless indifference to human life.” This resulted in Trone’s conviction even though it was his son who carried out the shooting.

Sentencing for Trone and Jones will happen on August 27 and the teen involved is due for competency proceeding on August 28. Shauntel Trone, another defendant, will be sentenced in January after pleading no contest to accessory after the fact in July.

PnB Rock along with his fiance birthed two daughters, Milan and Xuri. He has a fruitful career, working with many acclaimed musicians including Wix Khalida, 2 Chainz, Chance the Rapper, and Ed Sheeran.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

