Mandy Moore Speaks Out Against Social Media Hate After Sharing GoFundMe Amid L.A. Fires: 'Kindly F Off'

Mandy Moore fired back at the critics who trashed her for sharing the details of a GoFundMe page set up for her in-laws, who, like countless others, lost their home to the raging Los Angeles wildfires.

In the caption of her social media post, Moore wrote, "Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Griff & Kit, lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire. With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever."

She further elaborated on the loss Griff, a touring musician, suffered a loss when his arsenal of drums/percussion got burned down to ashes. Moore added, "So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time…Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild."

However, people raised the argument that Moore just needed to use her own money because of her claimed net worth. She rebuked critics and stated that those remarks were not helpful or empathetic.

Moore added that they and their families are doing their best to be supportive of the loved ones in need. She noted that the GoFundMe page was actually created by a friend and that she was only sharing it because people wanted to know how they could help.

She concluded, "We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything."

Advertisement

Mandy Moore noted that no one is being coerced into giving. The group had originally set a goal of 60,000 USD but the campaign has soared past 176,000 USD.

ALSO READ: Mandy Moore Bids Goodbye To Her L.A. Home; Pens A Sweet Note Online