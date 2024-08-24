Mark Wahlberg To Star In A New Comedy Flick After The Family Plan? Here's What Report Says

After the success of The Family Plan, Mark Wahlberg and Apple are teaming up again. According to Deadline, Apple Original Films has secured the rights to a new movie called Weekend Warriors, in a competitive deal. The film will be written and directed by Stephen Chbosky.

The project is still in early development and will be produced by Plan B and The SpringHill Company, alongside Apple Studios. The story is based on the 2023 German film Weekend Rebels, which was inspired by a true story.

The original German film, released in 2023, is about a father and his autistic son, who is determined to see every team in his favorite soccer league. The American remake will shift the story from soccer to basketball, reflecting the involvement of LeBron James’s SpringHill Company.



This change aims to make the film more relevant to American audiences. James himself might appear in the film, given his acting experience in Trainwreck and House Party. However, the full cast has not yet been announced.

Wahlberg and Chbosky joined the project after a trailer for the film was shown at a WME talent meeting. The film will be produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, and by Spencer Beighley, LeBron James, and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill.

Maverick Carter, co-founder of SpringHill, will serve as an executive producer, along with Michelle Wilens. The movie will also be made in association with Wiedemann & Berg Film, who produced the original German film.

The German version of the film received a mixed response, with an average rating of 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Weekend Warriors must handle its portrayal of autism sensitively, avoiding the mistakes of other films that have been criticized for their representation of autism.

Weekend Warriors marks the second collaboration between Wahlberg and Apple Original Films, following the success of The Family Plan, which became the most-watched movie on Apple TV+.

Recently, Wahlberg starred in the Netflix action comedy The Union, which quickly made it into Netflix's Top 10 list. He also has upcoming projects, including the Lionsgate thriller Flight Risk and the Amazon MGM Studios film Play Dirty. Currently, he is filming the Peter Farrelly comedy Balls Up for Amazon MGM and Skydance.

