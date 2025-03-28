Matty Healy’s Friend Reacts to Being Name-Dropped in Taylor Swift’s TTPD Album: ‘She Asked Me…’

Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has sparked widespread speculation about its lyrical inspirations, particularly regarding her past relationship with The 1975’s Matty Healy. One name that stood out in the title track was Lucy Dacus, a close friend of Healy’s. Now, Dacus has confirmed that Swift personally reached out to her for permission before name-dropping her in the song.

In an interview with People published Thursday, the Boygenius band member, 29, confirmed the reference, stating, “It’s fair game.” She also shared that Swift, 35, had texted her beforehand to ask for her approval.

“She actually texted me and asked for my approval,” Dacus said, recalling how surreal it was to hear her own name in the song. In The Tortured Poets Department, Swift sings, “But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen.”

Dacus admitted the experience of hearing herself mentioned in a Swift song felt “really weird.” She elaborated, “This is the first Taylor record to come out since meeting her, and listening to a friend’s record feels so much different than a stranger’s record.”

While Dacus and Healy were once close, their friendship reportedly soured after a public disagreement on X (formerly Twitter) in 2023. Healy had joked about starting a band inspired by Boygenius, to which Dacus curtly replied, “You don’t hear from me at all.” This led to Healy deactivating his account, fueling speculation about a falling out.

Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department is filled with deeply personal lyrics, with fans speculating that multiple tracks reference Healy, including Guilty as Sin?, Down Bad, and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. Meanwhile, others believe some songs allude to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn and current partner Travis Kelce. Whether or not Swift’s album is a direct tell-all, one thing is certain—it continues to generate buzz and intrigue with every lyric.

