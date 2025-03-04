Meghan Markle Recalls ‘Sweetest Thing’ Son Prince Archie Said About Working Hard Amid Premiere of Her Netflix Show

Meghan Markle shared insights into her bond with her son, Prince Archie, ahead of the premiere of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. In conversation with People Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex recalled one of the "sweetest" incidents with the prince, who advised his mom not to work too hard.

With Prince Harry staying back in Vancouver for the wrapping up of the Invictus Games, the Suits alum has got a lot of time with her kids, amid the siblings getting sick.

Recalling the conversation with her son, Markle revealed that one day Archie stirred awake and sleepily told the former royal, "Mama, don't work too hard." Reacting to the statement, the mom of two shared that "it was the sweetest thing."

Besides being a mother of two, Markle is also an entrepreneur to As Ever. The former actress initially named her brand American Riviera Orchard, but later changed it to the two words mentioned above.

She debuted as a businesswoman online in March 2024 and marketed the jars of jam by giving them out to her pals, Mindy Kaling and Chrissy Teigen.

Following the public scrutiny she faced in every step of becoming an entrepreneur, the Duchess showed gratitude by saying, “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve.”

While being busy, Markle also makes sure to be present for her kids whenever they need her. Recently, the Duchess also shared glimpses of her children while subtly hiding the faces of her son and daughter.

Markle welcomed her son, Prince Archie, in 2020, following which the actress and her husband, Prince Harry, stepped down from their royal duties and took an exit from the British Royal family. Meghan gave birth to her daughter in California.