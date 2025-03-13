Meghan Markle Set to Launch New Podcast Amid Criticism Around Her Netflix Series With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle is gearing up to launch her own podcast despite facing intense criticism for her latest Netflix venture, titled With Love, Meghan which premiered on March 4th, 2025.

The Duchess of Sussex is ready to launch Confessions of a Female Founder in partnership with Lemonada Media as per Deadline. Dropping April 8, the eight-episode series guarantees unfiltered, behind-the-scenes interviews with pioneering female founders, giving listeners an intimate peek into their experiences — from start-up hardships to ultimate triumph.

As per the outlet, Meghan said of her new podcast, "I’m so proud of what we’re creating, and the candid conversations that I’m able to have with other female founders as we unpack the twists and turns of building a business."

The Duchess seemed enthusiastic about the project, highlighting the need for open talk about the ups and downs of creating a business. She wants the series to encourage and educate listeners who are on their entrepreneurial journey.

She added, "Through my friendships and relationships, we’re able to dive into the type of insights that everyone wants to know as they’re building a business, and that I’m able to tap into as I’m building my own business with As ever."

This is Meghan's first independent podcast with Lemonada. Previously the company had distributed her past series, Archetypes. Lemonada welcomed Meghan's warmth and interviewing abilities, commenting that she creates an honest, relaxed environment where guests open up and share untold stories.

"Meghan is such a warm and welcoming person, and you feel that in her interviews... Listeners can expect conversations that are way more break room than the boardroom," Lemonada’s Chief Creative Officer and co-founder, Stephanie Wittels Wachs added.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has been facing backlash for various elements in her Netflix show. From repackaging pretzels into a plastic pouch, or copying Pamela Anderson to changing her last name to Sussex, the show is marred by public criticism for various reasons.

With Love, Meghan is now streaming on Netflix.