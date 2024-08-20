Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid a special visit to San Basilio de Palenque, which is a historical town just outside of Cartagena, Colombia, on August 17th, 2024. This village is known for being the first freed African town in America, founded in the year 1619. The duke and duchess of Sussex visited Colombia.

San Basilio de Palenque is famous for its rich cultural heritage as well as the place it occupies in the history of Afro-Colombians. Local residents warmly received Meghan and Harry upon their arrival. The Colombian national anthem was performed by students from local schools to honor this occasion. They then listened to speeches from local leaders, followed by traditional performances by villagers.

One of the most exciting moments during their tour was when Meghan and Harry were taken through the busy street market. Here they experienced a variety of colored crafts, tasty dishes and vibrant interactions that gave them an insight into what life was like for ordinary people in San Basilio de Palenque.

The Vice President of Colombia, Francia Màrquez, gave an impassioned speech during the visit. She thanked Meghan and Harry for accepting her invitation to come to the village. According to Màrquez, this is a way of highlighting Colombia’s spirituality, music, culture and ancestral heritage, which are key to resilience in the Afro-Colombian community. She characterized Palenque as “in the heart of every Afro-Colombian,” since it is so important for this country.

Meghan Markle, 43 years old, described her feelings about visiting San Basilio de Palenque, stating that she felt so honored. She commended the community’s incredible talent and lauded its continued cultural wealth. The same thoughts were echoed by Prince Harry, 39, who called it an incredibly moving experience and profound impact of the visit.

Salinas showed them a statue of Benkos Bioho, the founder of San Basilio de Palenque, and gave them some insights into the town’s cultural heritage. With this couple, Padilla talked about matters concerning racism and its implications. Harry, however, told Padilla once that it was necessary to do away with racial discrimination. Harry assured him, “We’re working on that.”

While the visit was widely appreciated, there were some local residents who hoped the couple would address the British crown’s historical involvement in the colonial slave trade. Hairdresser Elida Canarte Diaz expressed a desire for Prince Harry to make a statement of repentance for the historical wrongs committed by his ancestors.

In spite of these mixed reactions, their trip to Colombia was regarded as an important sign of sympathy and support for the Afro-Colombian community. According to their official website, they came to uplift communities and celebrate the spirit of unity (Sussex Royal). It was seen as an attempt by Meghan and Harry to reinforce cultural preservation and human rights through respectful engagement with local culture.

During their tour of Colombia, a standout moment occurred when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited San Basilio de Palenque. It is a poignant visit that underlines the significance of the village in historical and cultural context. Their recognition of the community’s legacy and their attempts to intervene in relevant local problems show how dedicated they are to promoting positive transformations and building bridges between nations with different cultures.

