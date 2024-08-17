‘It Motivated Me’: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Show Left Columbia VP ‘Moved,’ Led to Their Visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their official trip to Columbia on August 15, 2024, after being invited by the Vice President, Francia Márquez. She is the first black woman to hold the position in the country. She introduced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to her people with a warm welcome. During the press conference, Francia talked about how she is aware of the couple’s lives and revealed the reason behind their trip to Columbia.

It seems Márquez has become quite a fan of Harry and Meghan after watching their docuseries on Netflix that was released in 2022. The six-part series shows their childhoods, their love lives, their marriage, stepping down from royal duties, and more. In the history of streaming services, it became the biggest documentary debut week. Even though it attracted a lot of controversy, it garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience as well. The couple signed a multiyear deal in 2020.

Francia Márquez’s opinion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Francia Márquez shared during the press conference, "How did I get to know Meghan and Harry? I first encountered them through the media, and I particularly watched the Netflix series about their lives and their story, which deeply moved me.”

The Vice President further added, "It motivated me to say, 'This is a woman who deserves to visit our country and share her story,' and undoubtedly, her visit will strengthen so many women around the world." VP, who also works as Columbia’s Minister for Equality and Equity, previously invited Meghan to attend the Day of Afro-descendant Women on July 25 but at that time she couldn’t come. Francia continued, "At that time, we sent her an invitation letter, and she responded, saying that she couldn’t come but was very eager to visit and get to know our country.”

Meghan Markle’s Nigerian connection

Earlier, Meghan Markle had told to PEOPLE that it gave personal meaning to her Nigeria trip after she found out that she is 43% Nigerian through a genealogy test. She explained how it made her delve deep into the roots to find more about her Nigerian heritage so that she could further tell her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During her visit to Nigeria in May with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex shared that it had a personal aspect to the whole trip. On the last day of her stay, on Mother’s Day, Meghan said learning about "my heritage, that I’m able to share with my children," is a very special thing to do as a mother.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip details

Now, in Columbia, after getting a hearty welcome from Francia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their first day at an Insight Session at a school in Bogotá. This was followed by attending the summit of experts, activists, and more to boost and create a positive environment.

On August 16, the couple is going to visit Bogotá to meet students to talk about emotional well-being, then they will attend a luncheon prepared by the Vice President, followed by meeting Colombia's Invictus Games competitors. As per reports, Columbia became the first South American country to get an opportunity to participate in Prince Harry's international adaptive sports tournament for wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans in Germany last year.

The couple’s trip is next scheduled to Cartagena and Cali. Let us know your thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Columbia trip, and Francia Márquez’s love for them.

