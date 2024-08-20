Meghan Markle Calls Four-Day Colombian Trip As A ‘Chapter Of Joy’ In Her Life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a four-day trip to Colombia. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has addressed this time of her life as one of the best.

Meghan Markle, 43, was seen participating in the Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voices of Equity summit during her visit to the country. The event on August 18, 2024, was for the Afro-Colombian women leaders who took the stage to speak about the challenges they have faced related to racism as well as gender biases and other similar issues.

Joining them was Markle, who mentioned that this time of her life happens to be a “chapter of joy."

Taking over the panel, Meghan Markle also mentioned that a person has to be grateful for every aspect of life when you have a look at it and recognize it. “My intentionality is to enjoy this chapter and to be able to move through every piece of that as best as I can,” the royal added.

At the event, she was joined by Binaifer Nowrojee and her host for the trip, Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez. Together, they spoke about uplifting the voices of women and how it has been one of the main tasks of all of their lives.

During the event that was held at the Teatro Municipal Enrique Buenaventura in Cali, Meghan also said that she and her husband feel incredible by the treatment that the country has been giving them.

Advertisement

She also mentioned that the culture of Colombia and its history seems like a dream.

Talking at the event that focuses on women’s issues, Meghan Markle mentioned that the nonprofit organization, the Archewell Foundation, founded in 2020 by both herself and Prince Harry, has a prime task to enhance women’s voices.

Markle also mentioned that she is inspired by her mother, Doria Ragland, and her 3-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, addressing them as the strong women around her.

Talking during the Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voices of Equity summit, Markle stated that she understood what it is like to suffer in silence and also spoke about how she is encouraging her own daughter to find her voice.

Again, talking about her trip to Colombia, Meghan Markle stated that she and Prince Harry felt welcomed and liberated in the country. During the four-day trip of the royal couple, they also attended the Petronio Alvarez Pacific Music Festival on August 18.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Is Meghan Markle's Net Worth In 2024? Everything To Know About The Dutchess' Fortune