Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s New Video With Nelly Furtado Has Hilarious Surprising Twist; Check Out

Meghan Markle and Nelly Furtado had a lighthearted moment backstage at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. On Saturday, February 8, Furtado posted a video on Instagram featuring herself and Meghan striking playful poses.

The Grammy-winning singer referenced the lyrics of her hit song I'm Like a Bird in the caption, writing, "They’re beautiful, that’s for sure @meghan @weareinvictusgames."

The video captured the two making funny faces while Furtado held the camera. Suddenly, Prince Harry walked into the frame, making a serious expression, which took them by surprise and made them laugh. Meghan and Furtado then blew kisses and waved at the camera before the clip ended.

Prince Harry’s unexpected appearance added to the fun. As the Duke of Sussex casually walked behind them, he made a straight-faced look that made Meghan and Furtado burst into laughter.

Furtado shared another message on her Instagram Stories alongside the video, writing, "Having a wonderful time at #InvictusGames with these gems." She also tagged Meghan's new Instagram handle and the official Invictus Games account.

Furtado was the first headlining act of the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony at BC Place in Vancouver on February 8. She performed several of her popular songs, including I'm Like a Bird, which played in the background of the Instagram video.

Her music also accompanied a performance by the breakdance crew ILL-Abilities, a group of differently-abled dancers. Additionally, she performed a duet with Mattmac, a blind music producer and recording artist. Other artists at the star-studded ceremony included Chris Martin, Noah Kahan, and Katy Perry.

Prince Harry, who founded the Invictus Games in 2014, gave a moving speech at the event. "Over the past decade, I've lost count of the times that we've heard you tell us that the Invictus Games 'saved you.' Respectfully, I disagree," he said.

"Invictus didn't save you. You saved yourself. It was you who pushed through the doubt and despair. You who summited your own mountain and brought us along with you," he continued.

"The Games simply reveal what is already within you… a spirit of fortitude and perseverance that can never be defeated. That is the magic of the Invictus Games."

The international adaptive sports competition, which supports wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans, runs from February 8 to February 16 in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

