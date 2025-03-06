Meghan Markle Was Uncomfortable With Drew Barrymore's Clingy Behavior? Body Language Expert Weighs In

Meghan Markle has met her “match” in Drew Barrymore in the tactile behavior department. Body language expert Judi James has decoded the Duchess of Sussex’s stance during her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Speaking to Daily Mail, James revealed that Markle was uncomfortable with the host’s “relentlessly” clingy behavior. She analyzed some photos of the duo released before the episode’s Thursday night air.

The expert pointed out that the Suits alum’s spontaneously tactile behavior famously received backlash in the UK. However, in the photos with her and Barrymore, she seemed unusually distant and disconnected. “This is a rare pose from Meghan,” the expert stated.

“She has clearly met her match in Drew, whose tactile behaviors on her chat show are a signature part of the brand,” James continued.

She further elaborated that bringing two physically affectionate women into one frame could lead to one of them bowing out, and in this case, it’s Markle. In one of the pictures, the royal is standing straight in a regal-looking pose while the host has wrapped both her arms around her.

Barrymore had her head tilted and rested on Markle’s locks while the latter didn’t reciprocate the affection and glared straight at the camera. The expert claimed that the Charlie's Angels actress’s body language conveyed a sense of “friendship and affection.”

On the contrary, the Duchess’s stance indicated she was more keen to communicate with the camera than the host herself. Analyzing another snap of the duo sitting on the white couch of the talk show, James pointed out that Markle’s sitting with her arms placed in front of her and her palms curled into fists was a sign of resistance.

The gesture illustrated that she was not completely open to any touching or hugging at this point. The Duchess made a rare TV interview appearance to promote her recent lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which is currently streaming on Netflix.