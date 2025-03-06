Meghan Markle’s Netflix Cooking Show With Love, Meghan Hits Top 10 Despite Bad Reviews From Critics and Audience

Meghan Markle’s newest show, With Love, Meghan, has hit the top 10 spot on Netflix. The achievement for the Suits alum comes after the audience and the critics ripped apart the cooking series by the Duchess. Following the trailer release, the numbers on the dislike button have increased as to the likes, which is only 21,000.

Initially to a slow start, the show managed to place itself in the 10th position on the streaming platform. The professional critics on the internet were not too kind to the show post its release, as the series sits at 33% on Rotten Tomatoes.

For the plot of the series, Markle invites her friends from the industry to provide lessons in cooking and gardening. Previously, it was stated by the media reports that the former royal also threw a shade at the British Royal Family, amid celebrating the “new chapter” of her life in California, alongside Prince Harry and her two kids.

According to the reports by Flixpatrol, the show entered the top 10 position on the first day itself in 47 countries, which included Canada, Croatia, Ireland, Kenya, and South Africa.

Meanwhile, With Love, Meghan is important for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their $100 million deal with Netflix. Also, the show is expected to hit the higher numbers in the coming weeks.

The latest series is the third project of the Duke and Duchess in collaboration with the streaming platform. However, the previous two projects, Heart of Invictus and Polo, failed to impress the audience.

Polo was released on the digital platform in December and could only gain 2,964 views. As for Heart of Invictus, the series gathered less than 100,000 views, as per the data.

With Love, Meghan is available to stream on Netflix.