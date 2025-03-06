Where Was Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Show With Love, Meghan Filmed? Find Out Here

It seems that Meghan Markle puts a lot of thought into her projects—including the locations! In an interview with People magazine, she shared details about where her latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, was filmed, and it's not where you might think.

Given the aesthetic of the background in the show, many may assume it was filmed at her home in Montecito, but that is not the case. The Netflix venture was actually filmed at a nearby rental space that closely resembles her own home, according to People magazine.

The Suits actress explained why she chose that filming location instead of her own home. Markle told the publication, “I wanted to protect that safe haven," adding, "We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments—putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, and enjoying sacred time together at the end of the day."

She also mentioned that their kitchen is where "mama" prepares food for the family, and with a crew of more than 80 people, that would have been far too many individuals in their house.

Regarding the filming location, Realtor reported that the rental space is owned by Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, who are local philanthropists. The property features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, according to the website.

The Cipollas purchased the home in 2017 for USD 4.7 million, and the space is now estimated to be worth around USD 8 million.

Forbes also reported that according to Realtor, back in 2022, when Prince Harry and Meghan released their documentary, Harry & Meghan, they did not film the interviews at their own home. Instead, they opted for a nearby USD 30 million property.

