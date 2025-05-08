Meghan Markle's Fan Threatens to Sue Actress For 10 Million USD After Suffering 'Catastrophic Burns' From Her Homemade Bath Salt Recipe

Meghan Markle might be eyeing legal trouble. A fan of the Suits alum has threatened her to file a 10 million USD lawsuit after suffering from “catastrophic” burns after using the Duchess’ bath salt recipe she mentioned in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

According to the reports of RadarOnline.com, Robin Patrick has asked for compensation from the mother of two after the recipe caused pain and “cosmetic distress.”

The users of the product claimed that the Duchess should have issued an advisory or a certain kind of warnings for the audience, as the ingredients can have adverse effects on the consumers.

Patrick revealed that she watched the clip of the actress making the bath salts in the Netflix series, and she tried making the same with the available ingredients at home.

In the episode, Markle was making a gift basket for her friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin. After the episode aired, a skincare expert also issued a warning for Martin.

In conversation with the media portal, Patrick revealed, "Initially, I experienced a mild tingling sensation without discomfort.” She further added, "However, as the water level rose to cover my legs and reached my buttocks, I began to feel burning and significant discomfort in those areas. I immediately exited the tub, stopped the water, and later stirred the bathwater with my right hand and arm to assess the mixture."

The consumer revealed that she is still feeling the discomfort with the burns caused because of the ingredients of the bath salts.

Robin Patrick revealed that she is ready to resolve the matter if her financial settlement is met without litigation. Moreover, the Netflix series has been under scrutiny since the release of the episodes on the streaming platform.

