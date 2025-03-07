With Love, Meghan: Netflix Teases 2nd Season of Meghan Markle’s Lifestyle Show Amid Its Buzz; DEETS
With Love, Meghan gets renewed for season 2 amid the buzz around the show's first season. The lifestyle reality features the Duchess of Sussex hosting celeb guests at her house.
Meghan Markle's lifestyle reality show, With Love, Meghan, was released on Netflix earlier this week. The show has been making quite a buzz for good and bad reasons! Either way, that's great news for the creators. The streamer originally green-lit the show for two seasons and teased a Fall premiere of the second season.
Executive produced by the Duchess of Sussex herself, the series combines practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends. "Markle shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, highlighting how to create beauty in unexpected ways," as per the official synopsis.
The first season featured celebrities like actress-writer Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and chefs Roy Choi and Alice Waters, among others. The Duchess was seen indulging in grounded chores like cooking, baking, gardening, etc., along with her guests.
The series is produced by Markle and Harry's Archewell Productions in collaboration with Sony's The Intellectual Property Corporation. In addition to the Suits alum, Chanel Pysnik for Archewell, Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Michael Steed for IPC are executive producers on the show.
The latter has also directed the series, with Leah Hariton serving as the showrunner. The lifestyle reality has generated mixed audience reactions. While some appreciated the Duchess's little quirks, others found her pretentious and out of touch with reality.
Markle correcting Kaling over her last name has received some backlash. "I don't normally comment on Harry and Meghan, but this is insufferable," one X user said, quoting the clip. "#MeghanMarkle doesn't come across as friendly or fun- she seems annoyed by Mindy Kaling, super defensive, and is lying AGAIN," another user lashed out.
On the contrary, some users thought the hate against Markle is unnecessary. "Meghan could cure cancer and they'd still find a reason to hate her, it's pathetic," one netizen quipped.
With Love, Meghan season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.