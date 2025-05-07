Meghan Markle Says Ancient Indian Medicine Helped Her Through Pregnancies, Know Royal Member’s Secret Remedies

Meghan Markle opened up about turning to ancient Indian medicines during her pregnancies. The Duchess of Sussex revealed that she contacted a specialized practitioner to guide her through the medication process while expecting her kids. On the episode of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, the Suits alum mentioned that she had an Ayurvedic doctor by her side.

Markle was joined by Hannah Mendoza, a founder of plant-based super food latte and tea blends. While talking to her guest, the former actress revealed, "During my pregnancies, I had an Ayurvedic doctor, and so much of it was about seeing food as medicine."

Further in the conversation, the mother of two shared about the alternatives to caffeine. She also shared her insights on the taboos around certain kinds of food, such as mushrooms and adaptogens.

Markle revealed, "I think a lot of people, when they hear mushrooms, they go, 'Okay, she's talking about being hippie dippie and grounded in all these things.' And if you aren't familiar with adaptogens, you can go to this place of, 'Oh, it's feeling a little psychedelic and super woo woo,' but what we're talking about is, in some ways, is food trends, which you were ahead of the curve on."

The With Love, Meghan fame added, "I was thinking about it, and maybe 10, 15 years ago was when people didn't know how to pronounce quinoa, and they were saying, 'Canoa.'"

Meanwhile, the Duchess shared that she first heard of Mendoza's brand while she was pregnant, and one of her friends had presented her with a gift basket that included a little turmeric latte packet.

Markle welcomed her first child with Prince Harry in 2019. The former royal gave birth to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, after taking an exit from Buckingham Palace in 2021.

