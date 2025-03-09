Meghan Markle’s Father Reacts to Her Using Sussex Surname And 'Inauthentic' Behavior in With Love, Meghan: ‘Trying So Hard To Stay...’

Many people have been pouring their opinions about Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and her father, Thomas Markle is also now included in that list.

The Suits star’s father told the Daily Mail that his late mother, Doris, who was mentioned in the aforementioned show by the host, “adored” her grandchild but the claims Meghan made would not sit rightly with her.

For the unversed, in the show, Meghan corrected Mindy Kaling for calling her ‘Meghan Markle’ as she said that she is a “Sussex” now. Now talking about the same, Thomas told the outlet, that his mother “loved” Meghan a lot but she would be “disappointed to hear” that the former actress does not want to utilize their family name.

He added that Doris was “proud to be a Markle,” and so is he, claiming that his daughter never had an issue with their surname until she met her now husband– Prince Harry. He continued, that now he has to say that he is 'Meghan Sussex’s’ father.

While talking about Meghan’s venture, her father says that he has not seen the show but has come across many videos and has gone through multiple stories. Thomas mentioned that he might sit and watch it some day but he wasn’t, “sure.”

According to Thomas, his daughter reportedly appears “inauthentic” in the show, saying that cooking shows are very “boring unless the presenter has a passion for it.”

Thomas told the outlet that one has to be “authentic” to keep the attention of individuals. He told the publication, “When you are stuffing the turkey's a*** it has to look like you're having fun doing it. Unfortunately, Meghan has never been authentic. She has to think about everything. She's not spontaneous.”

He also said that each thing is already planned and has been “rehearsed”, which made him “laugh” as he is aware is his daughter’s “Looks and expressions.”

Thomas stated that he is aware when Meghan is being fake in front of the camera and attempting very hard to have that perfectionism that she becomes tense every time the camera is on her.

He also claimed, “The best cooks are funny, they mess up, they are human. She just wants to be perfect. It's sad because she's trying so hard to stay in the limelight.”

Since the show debuted online, many netizens have been consistent with criticizing Meghans’ new show on various social media platforms.

With Love, Meghan is available to be streamed on Netflix.