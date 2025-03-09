Another Simple Favor Director Paul Feig On How He Works With His Actors; ‘I Give Them A Lot Of Leeway….’

Paul Feig is definitely not shy while expressing what’s on his mind. In the latest instance, he candidly shared how he works with the actors on his projects. The Another Simple Favor helmer shared this while having a chat with People magazine.

During the world premiere of the above-mentioned film on March 7, Friday, at SXSW in Texas, Feig shared with the outlet that he preferred to let the actors that he works with, give the creative take while collaborating on ventures together.

The director said that was what he always did. But adding to that Feig shared, “When I work with actors, I give them a lot of leeway.” The director stated that he desired them to “figure out” what they wanted to wear and much more as he was himself an actor once.

Advertisement

He continued. “Like if I'm just saying, ‘Say this. Say this the way I wrote it,’ I'm cutting off this huge bit of talent.” Feig said that in every project he has ever done, he worked with them and said, “Here's the stuff,” adding that they would return and ask “Oh what about this? What about this?” and that is how they collaborate and that is how he has worked with each filmstar ever.

He also shared how it felt working with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively again in A Simple Favor’s sequel. Feig told the outlet that it was “too much fun.”

Advertisement

He also said that his experience in the first installment was a great one, The filmmaker added, “It always kind of stuck with me, like, ‘God, I love working with the two of them’ — as well as the rest of the cast.”

Feig told the publication that in the film’s second part, he thought, “We gotta get something that gives them both something great and new to do that can include the old cast but bring in a bunch of new characters.’”

The film helmer said that he always desired to film something in Capri, so for him, it was a “dream, come true, to get to figure that one out.”

Another Simple Favor, which stars Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Michele Morrone, and Henry Golding, will be available to be streamed on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.