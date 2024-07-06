Melissa Etheridge Shares That She Has Never Had Beer But Tried Ayahuasca Multiple Times; DETAILS Here

Melissa Etheridge has been an open book in the media when it comes to her personal life. In a conversation with US Weekly, the singer claimed that she had never had a beer in her life but did trip on Ayahuasca multiple times. Not only did Etheridge stay away from beer, but she has also never tasted a soda pop. The Grammy award-winning singer said that one thing she is proud of is that she has never been sick because of alcohol.

Keeping her nutrient count intact, the 63-year-old revealed that she tries to drink nearly 90 ounces of water daily. The Bring Me Some Water singer also shared insight about her health and diet, where protein intake has been a priority for the singer.

Melissa Etheridge shares her diet plan and health routine

Melissa Etheridge opened up about her diet plan and health routine, saying that her soda intake had been zero since childhood. The singer, in conversation with the media portal, shared, “I’ve never [had] a beer, and never have I ever thrown up because of alcohol. I’ve journeyed on Ayahuasca more than once.”

Etheridge further added, "I try to drink at least 90 ounces of water a day. I do not and have never drank soda, even as a child."

Regarding her diet plan, Etheridge shared that she has had the same amount of protein and paleo green smoothie for breakfast in the past decade. In her water, too, the singer adds the supplement Quinton hypertonic, which helps her stay as stress-free as possible. By maintaining her diet and looking after her health carefully, the musician is living 20 years cancer-free.

Melissa Etheridge’s knowledge on music

Being a musician herself, Etheridge has kept the encyclopedias of the 60s, 70s, and 80s. The singer claims that the rock pop-based books on her shelf have added to her knowledge of the music and that she could win any trivia quiz based on them.

Etheridge said, “I have over 100 guitars! I have an encyclopedic knowledge of ’60s, ’70s and ’80s pop and rock records. I’ll take anyone on in a trivia contest!” The singer further added, "I can play at various levels of mastery guitar, piano, drums, harmonica, clarinet, saxophone, banjo, mandolin and mouth organ. Yes, there is such a thing."

Etheridge has shared many of her other life instances in her docu-series, Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken. The show is available to stream on Paramount+.

