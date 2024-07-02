Melissa Etheridge Opens Up On Having Her Friend David Crosby As Sperm Donor; Says ‘He Did Not Need To Be A Father’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Melissa Etheridge has opened up about opting for her friend David Crosby as a sperm donor to have her children. Ahead of the release of the singer’s new docuseries, Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken, the Come to My Window crooner conversed with People Magazine, where she revealed that her children’s biological father was a generous man.

The guitarist and the father of Etheridge’s kids breathed his last at the age of 81 in 2023 due to COVID complications. His family stated that Crosby had passed away in his sleep.

What did Melissa Etheridge say about choosing David Crosby as the sperm donor?

In her interview with the magazine, Etheridge revealed that she and her wife had mutually decided on getting a sperm donor for their kids. The musician further spoke about being in an unreal situation with her partner while having discussions about their children.

The 63-year-old singer recalled, "The situation was special with my partner at the time because she had been adopted, and she wanted her children to know who their biological father was.” Etheridge added, "So we weren't going to go to a sperm bank because she wanted them to know."

Speaking of why Crosby was the “perfect” choice for her as a sperm donor, the Just Stand Up singer claimed that the guitarist’s wife suggested David to her. The Grammy-winning singer revealed, "They had just had help having their son, and they appreciated that. They wanted to pay it forward. We're still finding kids from David Crosby out in the world. My daughter's like, 'I have another half-sister.'"

What made Melissa Etheridge choose David Crosby as the sperm donor?

Speaking to the entertainment portal, Etheridge confessed that Crosby’s need to not be called a father got to her, and she decided to have the guitarist’s children. The artist said, "He did not need to be [a father]. And that's what really made it clear for me, was that he was willing to say, 'Yeah, I was the biological father.' And my kids call him bio dad, so he's the biological father, but they didn't need a relationship with him."

In 2023, Etheridge paid her respects to David Crosby after he passed away in January. The singer shared that she was thankful to Crosby for giving her the “gift of family.”

Melissa Etheridge claimed that Crosby’s music would inspire generations to come.

