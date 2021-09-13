Met Gala 2021 EXCLUSIVE: Philanthropist Sudha Reddy to invite Rihanna for a fundraiser in Hyderabad at the do?

Met Gala is one of the most awaited fashion events, and Hyderabad-based Philanthropist Sudha Reddy will be making her debut at the do this year. Sudha is married to billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy, and Pinkvilla has learnt that she has plans to meet up with Rihanna at the gala this year to extend an invitation for a black-tie fundraiser event that’s organised by Reddy’s foundation. The event is to be held in Hyderabad in 2022.

“Since Rihanna will be hosting the after party at the Met Gala this year, Sudha Reddy’s international agent has set-up the meeting post the event, and Sudha is extremely keen to collaborate with Rihanna on this initiative. Proceeds from this event will be donated towards development of cancer hospitals,” informs a source close to the development. Meanwhile, at Met Gala 2021, Sudha Reddy will don a haute couture assimilated by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. Farah Khan has designed the jewellery for Sudha. The official dress code for Met Gala 2021 is ‘American Independence’.

In the past, we have also seen other Indian celebrities make an appearance at the Met Gala including, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawala. This year’s guestlist is rumoured to include names such as Naomi Campbell, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, and Donatella Versace, among many others. Reportedly, Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer will host the event this year, which will be livestreamed at 5.30 pm EST on September 13 and 3 am IST on September 14.

Also Read | THROWBACK: When MET Gala BANNED Donald Trump and family from attending the annual event