Met Gala 2022: Amy Schumer & Venus Williams address Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

On Monday, at the 2022 Met Gala, Amy Schumer dazzled the fund-raising event with her chic look as she walked the carpet with tennis legend Venus Williams alongside climate activist Xiye Bastida and fashion designer Gabriela Hearst. Designed by Hearst, all four wore coordinated outfits to the Met as the group flattered the crowd in their all-black attires paired with dapper shades.

In a chat with ET on the red carpet, Schumer opened up about the Will Smith slap incident at the Oscars this year as she was one of the three female co-hosts at the show. For those living under a rock, at the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith struck Chris Rock at the live-broadcasting ceremony after a joke made by the comedian about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith did not sit right with the actor. The actress was asked if she had contacted Rock at all after the event to which she replied, "Chris is good," Schumer revealed, "He's such a badass and I'm so proud of him."

Meanwhile, Schumer also took the chance to compliment her fellow hosts at the event who championed the messy situation. She noted, "I'm proud of what [fellow Oscars hosts] Wanda [Sykes] and Regina [Hall] and I did that night."

However, Venus Williams, on whom Will Smith's Oscar-winning King Richard was based, sidestepped and talked about the movie instead when asked the same question. Williams shared, "I mean, I'm so proud of the film and it really represents my family and my father so well," and added, "and we couldn't have been happier to bring home an Oscar."

