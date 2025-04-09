The White Lotus Creator Reacts to Former Composer of Show Talking ‘S–T’ About Him: ‘He Thought I Was a Chimp’

The White Lotus is a turvey topsy series, where anything can go wrong in a few seconds. Well, as it turns out, the drama off-screen is just as intriguing as the twists on the show. A week ago, the composer of The White Lotus, Cristobal Tapia De Veer, gave a tell-all interview to The New York Times about why he left the hit HBO series and his alleged feud with the creator of the show, Mike White.

Advertisement

Now, White has finally responded to the allegation during his interview with Howard Stern. De Veer had alleged that he had his "last fight" with White before leaving the show. The creator denied these claims, telling Stern, "We never really even fought, except for maybe some emails."

He added that it was a "b---h move" on the composer's part to say that. Moreover, he doubled down on the claims, saying, "I knew he wasn't a team player and that he wanted to do it his way. I was thrown that he would go to the New York Times to shit on me and the show three days before the finale."

For context, after De Veer left the series after the 3rd season, he revealed to the New York Times that he and Mike had disagreements over the title theme of the show. He wanted to release the full version of the main theme, including the former season's tune that the fans loved, but the creator reportedly disagreed.

Advertisement

White was dismayed at how De Veer seemed to look down at him, adding, "He would always look at me with this contemptuous smirk on his face like he thought I was a chimp or something."

However, the 54-year-old admitted that his former colleague "is very talented," but he adds, I've never kissed somebody's ass so hard to just get him to lead that horse to water." Mike concluded by giving his best wishes to De Veer for whatever he's doing next.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3 Cast Were Paid Same Salaries? Casting Director Reveals Truth; 'Some Won't...'