Met Gala: Did You Know Tom Holland Has Never Walked Prestigious Carpet? Here's 5 Other Stars Who Skip Fashion's Biggest Night

The Met Gala is one of the most highly acclaimed events in the world. While the annual night in the fashion industry is attended by many big names from the music industry, movie stars, and more, there is a certain group of celebrities who have never set foot on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Benefit.

To be precise, these names include Tom Holland, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and others.

It doesn’t end there, some notable figures from the music world have also never appeared at the event, such as the globally renowned Adele.

Besides the songstress with the voice of an angel, who was even featured in a James Bond movie, the royal couples Meghan Markle & Prince Harry, as well as Kate Middleton & Prince William, have not attended the grand night either.

Speaking of other actors from the Hollywood film industry, Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, the legendary Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, and the actor who truly embodies his characters on screen, Leonardo DiCaprio, are among the stars who have yet to attend the Met Gala.

When it comes to the great ladies of Hollywood, Carrie Underwood, Julie Andrews, Angelina Jolie, Mariah Carey, and Ellen DeGeneres are some others who have not been part of the glamour and extravagance of the Met Gala .

Drake, Britney Spears, Dolly Parton, Kesha, and Christina Aguilera are some other musicians who were not seen attending the Met Gala ever.

Coming to the action segment, it is Jason Momoa, Dwayne Johnson, and Helena Bonham Carter joining the list.

Other such stars also include Maren Morris, Ashley Tisdale, Reba McEntire, Busy Philipps, Chris Pratt, Jane Fonda, and more.

Met Gala is set to take place this year on May 5, 2025.

