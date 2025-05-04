What Time is Met Gala 2025? Here's How You Can Watch Fashion's Biggest Night Live and Stream Online

Met Gala 2025 is set to keep up with the tradition of serving a fashion extravaganza on the first Monday of May. Tinseltown's finest, as well as global superstars, are ready to make the red carpet their playground on May 5, 2025.

Although the gala itself is kept rigorously private, with no phones or cameras permitted. However, fans everywhere can still get all the red carpet action in the build-up to the event. Celebrity arrivals get coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET, while official live streams start at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT (03:30 am on May 6 IST).

Advertisement

The theme for this year, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, celebrates the history and impact of Black menswear, providing attendees with a chance to interpret the theme in custom couture. The official MET museum website describes this year's themes as "the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe."

Met Gala is the major fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and is always the center of worldwide attention for its fashion, cultural insight, and celebrity sightings. Expect to see Zendaya, Rihanna, Tyla, Doechii, and more add to the spectacular exuberance on fashion's biggest night.

Hosted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour since 1995, this year's co-chairs include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams. NBA superstar LeBron James will attend the gala as the honorary co-chair.

As per Harper's Bazaar, this year's confirmed guests also include Sydney Sweeney, Usher, Regina King, Elle Fanning, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Dapper Dan, and Ariana Grande, among others.

Advertisement

Stream the Met Gala 2025 on May 5, 2025, live on Vogue's YouTube Channel for free, as no subscription is required.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2025: Who's on This Year's Guest List? From Rihanna and Shah Rukh Khan Rumors to Kylie Jenner-Timothée Chalamet, More