Is Naomi Campbell BANNED From Met Gala? Learn Truth Behind Supermodel's Absence From Fashion Fiesta

While many are excited for the Met Gala this year, Naomi Campbell might reportedly sit this one out. Recent reports suggest the supermodel won’t attend the iconic event due to her previous bold move.

According to The Daily Mail, Naomi Campbell has been banned from the Met Gala and will not be allowed to attend the fashion industry’s biggest night on Monday. This comes after her feud with Vogue's editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Advertisement

The supermodel had criticized Anna Wintour, the host of the Met Gala, during an industry event, which led to tension between them.

However, a source told Mail Online that Naomi Campbell was indeed invited to this year's Met Gala but chose not to attend. The model has previously graced the event 21 times in a row and decided to skip it this year.

The Met Gala will take place at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, with this year's theme being "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Just last week, Naomi Campbell mentioned feeling "too old" to attend the iconic fashion event.

In a YouTube video, the highly acclaimed supermodel Naomi Campbell shared that the 2024 Met Gala would be her last, stating, "I can't... I'm too old. It's too much for me, the anxiety."

The rift between Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour began last September at the New York Fashion Week ceremony for Harlem's Fashion Row, where Naomi’s tardiness caused tension.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that Naomi Campbell has graced the cover of Vogue over 60 times under Anna Wintour's editorship.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber is 'Tired' Amid Justin Bieber Marriage Drama and Ahead of Rumored Met Gala Appearance; Check Out Relatable Update