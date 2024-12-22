Millie Bobby Brown Is ‘Nowhere Near Ready’ To Let Go Of Stranger Things Family Amid Wrapping Up Final Season Of Netflix Series

Millie Bobby Brown read a heartfelt note for her co-stars while wrapping up the shoot for the final season of Stranger Things. The actress has been a prominent cast member of the Netflix series, playing Jane Hopper/Eleven since the first season, which has been running since 2016. Amidst the end of the show, the actress took to her Instagram to share a carousel post alongside a caption that read, "With love, El."

Marking the end of her journey as Eleven in Stranger Things, the actress recited an emotional note, dedicating it to her co-stars. In her message to the cast members, Bobby Brown read, "And isn't graduation supposed to bring relief? Like you're glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates. Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys."

She went on to add, "I love each and every one of you, and I will forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you, thank you."

The Netflix series has been a special journey for most cast members. Apart from the actress, Finn Wolfhard also shared his emotional moments on the social media platform with his fans.

The actor played the role of Noah Schnapp in the five seasons of the show. In his Instagram post, Wolfhard wrote, "We shot it for a year, and I'll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly."

He continued to state, "When I think of the show, I picture this first photo. A bunch of goofy young people making something they think is cool but really have no clue what's to come." The young actor goes on to say that he is going to miss each one of his co-actors.

The final season of the Netflix series is set to hit the screens in 2025. The teaser of the show was dropped by the makers last month, and it also revealed the titles of the eight episodes.

The new episodes will begin with a jump in the timeline. The fourth season ended in the spring of 1986, and the fifth season is reported to start in the fall of 1987.

The past seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.

