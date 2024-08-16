Mom-To-Be Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Reveals Wardrobe Change To Accomodate Baby Bump

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is experiencing a major change in style. She is going to very soon step into a new chapter of her life—motherhood. Known for her dramatic past, Blanchard is now focused on her future as she prepares to welcome her first child.

Recently, the 33-year-old reality star and mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her evolving wardrobe. She gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump and how it’s affecting her fashion choices. Let’s take a closer look at her evolving lifestyle.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard embraces maternity fashion

On August 15, Blanchard took to Instagram to showcase her changing wardrobe. In a selfie video, she noted, “So, I’m starting to think that the days of me wearing cute little crop tops are just about over for right now.” She then panned the camera to reveal her growing belly, adding, “Yup… Probably I’ll get back into it next summer or next winter.”

She ended the video with a cheerful “Pregnant life ☺️” caption. Blanchard is just 17 weeks along and has already started making changes to her clothing choices to accommodate her growing baby bump.

Support and advice from fans

Gypsy-Rose’s followers quickly reacted to the video with supportive comments. Many encouraged her to continue rocking her crop tops and proudly flex her bump. One fan wrote, “I think pregnant women with a crop top is super cute.” While another urged her to “wear that crop top and flex that baby bump off.” “Sis keep rocking it as long as ya want! But I get what you mean😆💞😀,” said third.

What is the baby’s gender?

In addition to sharing her wardrobe updates, Blanchard recently revealed the gender of her baby as well. Blanchard is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Ken Urker. The couple announced by sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram. They began by introducing themselves to their baby, with Blanchard saying, “Sweetie, I’m your mom.” Urker then added, “I’m your daddy.” Then they announced together, “You are a girl!”

The video continued with a fun reveal where the couple popped a balloon filled with pink confetti. Gypsy-Rose captioned the post, “The moment y’all have been waiting for... It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank all for your love and support! 💕🎀✨”

A new beginning for Gypsy-Rose Blanchard

Gypsy-Rose’s journey to motherhood comes after a tumultuous past. She spent over eight years in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. This happened after she suffered years of abuse. Gypsy-Rose was released from prison in December 2023, and since then she has been adjusting to her life outside and is now focusing on her future as a mom.

Blanchard’s relationship with Ken Urker has been a significant part of her recent life changes. The couple's romance has rekindled after Blanchard’s release from prison. They had previously dated and got engaged in 2019. But their relationship ended before her incarceration. After Blanchard’s divorce from her previous husband, Ryan Anderson, she and Ken reconnected.

Parents are committed to providing a healthy environment for their child

In an interview with Good Morning America, she talked about the emotions and challenges of pregnancy. Moreover, she also shared that she is experiencing intense mood swings during her pregnancy.

She also claimed that both Ken and her are committed to providing a stable environment for their child. Blanchard said. “We both agree that we both grew up in broken homes. We want to create a better environment for our child.”

According to reports, Ken and Blanchard want to keep their child out of the media spotlight too. They want to protect their baby from the harshness of the world. Well, their baby is due in January 2025, so till then, stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more news updates like this.

