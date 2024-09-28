Monsters Star Nathan Lane Believes Lyle and Erik Menendez Deserve A Retrial: 'They've Served 35 Years'

With the release of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, many people have shared their views on the case of the Menendez family. While one of the brothers had criticized the series from his cell, Nathan Lane recently opened up talking about the case.

Lane, who plays journalist Dominick Dunne in the aforementioned series, stated that the Menendez brothers “deserve” a new trial. Talking to PEOPLE, Nathan Lane also stated, “They've served 35 years. All of the attention it’s getting may work in their favor.”

The actor then went on to add that although both Erik and Lyle did not like the approach of the series and how they were portrayed, “it may actually help” them in a way.

Talking about the case, Lane stated that although they were found guilty many years ago, the present-day day jury, who is much more aware of physical as well as emotional abuse might have a different conclusion when going through the case.

Lane also recalled the time he was watching the case on TV back in the 1990s, following which he stated that everyone thought of these boys as the murderers, because the two lied about the related events, and also had gone on a shopping spree.

It was back in 1993 when Erik and Lyle stood their first trial. Back then the judge had declared a mistrial as the jury was not able to come to a unanimous decision, that held both the brothers convicted of murders.

However, in 1995, during their October trial, the jury found the Menendez brothers guilty of first-degree murder. They were then sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

While Erik and Lyle serve their time at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, the former had recently made a statement following the release of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story.

Erik Menendez criticized the portrayal of Lyle by actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez while stating that the series promotes misinformation.

The brother had even mentioned that he feels sad for the “dishonest portrayal of the tragedies” depicted in the series.

Replying to his words, Nathan Lane recently stated that the series is not a documentary but instead a dramatization.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story talks about the brothers killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

While Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez play the roles of Erik and Lyle Menéndez, respectively, Javier Bardem plays their abusive father Jose and Chloë Sevigny plays Kitty in the Netflix series.

