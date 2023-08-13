movies based on books

Many movies are made from books, but only a few turn out great. This isn't criticizing Hollywood—fitting a whole book into a short movie can be tough. That's why the best book-based films often feel like companions to the books, not exact copies. Some, like the 2019 Little Women movie, change the story a bit or add new parts for today's viewers. Others shine with Hollywood's glitz and glam. Like Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie, which has cool music that makes the romance even better.

Here's a list of top book-based movies you can stream now, along with the real books they come from. No chance of being bored! Let's explore some of these awesome movies and their inspiring books.





1. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell, Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Faye Marsay

Emma Corrin, Jack O'Connell, Matthew Duckett, Joely Richardson, Faye Marsay Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre Writer: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre Run time: 2h 7m

2h 7m Year of release: 2022

2022 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Based on Book: Lady Chatterley's Lover by D.H. Lawrence

D.H. Lawrence wrote a novel about a romantic relationship between a gamekeeper and an upper-class woman. The book is famous for its detailed descriptions of intimate moments and was even prohibited in some countries for being too explicit. In the show, actors Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell have great chemistry, which makes the steamy scenes even more captivating.





2. Pride and Prejudice (2005)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: Joe Wright

Joe Wright Writer: Jane Austen

Jane Austen Run time: 2h 9m

2h 9m Year of release: 2005

2005 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Based on Book: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

"Pride and Prejudice" is a classic romantic story written by Jane Austen. The tale revolves around Elizabeth Bennet, a witty and independent young woman, and Mr. Darcy, a wealthy and reserved gentleman. Set in the 19th century, the story explores the complexities of social norms, love, and misunderstandings. As their paths cross, Elizabeth's initial prejudice towards Mr. Darcy slowly transforms into affection, while Darcy's pride also evolves.

The story is filled with humor, drama, and memorable characters as they navigate societal expectations and personal feelings. The movie adaptation brings this charming tale to life, with its main cast including Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy. Their performances capture the essence of the characters' romantic journey in a visually captivating way.

Advertisement





3. If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Teyonah Parris

KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Regina King, Teyonah Parris Director: Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins Writer: James Baldwin

James Baldwin Run time: 1h 59m

1h 59m Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Based on Book: If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin

"If Beale Street Could Talk" is a heartfelt movie released in 2018. It's a love story that follows a young couple, Tish and Fonny, who are deeply in love and expecting a baby. But their happiness is shattered when Fonny is wrongfully accused of a crime he didn't commit. The film beautifully portrays their struggle against injustice and their fight to prove Fonny's innocence, all while dealing with societal pressures and family challenges.





4. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Genre: Musical/Fantasy

Musical/Fantasy Star Cast: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke, Margaret Hamilton, Charley Grapewin.

Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Billie Burke, Margaret Hamilton, Charley Grapewin. Director: Victor Fleming

Victor Fleming Writer: Victor Fleming

Victor Fleming Run time: 1h 52m

1h 52m Year of release: 1939

1939 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Based on Book: The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum

"The Wizard of Oz," made in 1939, is a classic film that most folks probably know. It's about a girl named Dorothy who gets whisked away from her Kansas farm by a tornado and ends up in a magical land called Oz. She meets new friends like a Scarecrow, a Tin Man, and a Cowardly Lion as she tries to find her way back home. They follow the yellow brick road to see the great Wizard of Oz, hoping he can help them. Judy Garland played Dorothy, and the other main actors were Ray Bolger, Jack Haley, and Bert Lahr. The movie is based on the book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by L. Frank Baum. It's all about friendship, adventure, and finding out that sometimes what we're searching for is right within us.

Advertisement





5. Little Women (2019)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern

Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern Director: Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig Writer: Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig Run time: 2h 15m

2h 15m Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Based on Book: Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

"Little Women," based on Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, is a heartwarming movie that follows the lives of four sisters, Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, during the Civil War era. The story revolves around their joys, struggles, and growing up together in a quaint New England town. Each sister has her own dreams and ambitions, from writing to acting to art. The movie beautifully captures their tight-knit bond, showcasing their relationships with each other, their mother, and their neighbor Laurie.

Through laughter and tears, the sisters navigate the challenges of love, loss, and the pursuit of their passions. With strong performances, relatable characters, and a nostalgic setting, "Little Women" paints a picture of family, friendship, and the importance of staying true to oneself. It's a timeless tale of sisterhood that resonates with audiences of all ages.





6. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Star Cast: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh.

Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh. Director: Jon M. Chu

Jon M. Chu Writer: Jon M. Chu

Jon M. Chu Run time: 2 hours

2 hours Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Based on Book: Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

"Crazy Rich Asians" is a super fun movie that's all about glamorous lifestyles and family drama. It follows a regular gal, Rachel, as she goes on a trip to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick. But guess what? Nick's family is super-duper rich, like private-jets-and-fancy-parties rich! Rachel has to deal with jealous socialites, over-the-top opulence, and Nick's traditional family who aren't so sure about her. The movie is like a rollercoaster of emotions with laughs, tears, and a dash of romance. It's not just about love, but also about cultural clashes and finding where you fit in.

Advertisement





7. A Simple Favor (2018)

Genre: Mystery/Comedy

Mystery/Comedy Star Cast: Anna Kendrick, Ian Ho, Joshua Satine, Glenda Braganza

Anna Kendrick, Ian Ho, Joshua Satine, Glenda Braganza Director: Paul Feig

Paul Feig Writer: Paul Feig

Paul Feig Run time: 1h 59m

1h 59m Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Based on Book: A Simple Favor: A Novel by Darcey Bell

"A Simple Favor" is a movie from 2018 that's like a mix of mystery, comedy, and drama. It's about two women, Stephanie and Emily, who become unlikely friends. Stephanie is a mommy vlogger, and Emily is this cool, mysterious lady. But things get crazy when Emily suddenly goes missing, and Stephanie starts looking into it. The story gets twisty as Stephanie uncovers secrets about Emily's past and her own life. There are surprises and dark humor along the way. The movie keeps you guessing about what's really going on and why Emily disappeared. It's a rollercoaster of emotions with unexpected turns. If you like suspenseful movies with a bit of humor, this one might be your jam.





8. Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, James Fleet, Tom Wilkinson, Harriet Walter

Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, James Fleet, Tom Wilkinson, Harriet Walter Director: Ang Lee

Ang Lee Writer: Ang Lee

Ang Lee Run time: 2h 16m

2h 16m Year of release: 1995

1995 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Based on Book: A Simple Favor: A Novel by Darcey Bell

“Sense and Sensibility” is a movie that came out in 1995. It's a story about two sisters, Elinor and Marianne, who are very different. Elinor is more logical and practical, while Marianne is emotional and impulsive. The sisters go through ups and downs in their love lives and personal struggles. They have to deal with things like heartbreak, social expectations, and financial difficulties. The movie shows how they navigate these challenges with their different personalities. It's a mix of romance, drama, and a bit of humor. The settings and costumes take you back to the early 1800s, where the story is set.

Advertisement





9. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Star Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, Adrian Grenier, Tracie Thoms, Rich Sommer.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, Adrian Grenier, Tracie Thoms, Rich Sommer. Director: David Frankel

David Frankel Writer: Lauren Weisberger

Lauren Weisberger Run time: 1h 49m

1h 49m Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Based on Book: The Devil Wears Prada: A Novel by Lauren Weisberger

"The Devil Wears Prada" is a movie that came out in 2006. It's based on a book. The story follows a young woman named Andy who gets a job working for a powerful and demanding fashion magazine editor named Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep. Andy's life turns upside down as she struggles to keep up with Miranda's high standards and crazy work demands. She starts to learn about the fashion industry and the challenges of working in a glamorous yet tough world. Andy's personal life gets strained as she tries to balance her job and her relationships. The movie shows the ups and downs of working in a fast-paced and competitive environment and how it affects Andy's life. It's a mix of drama, humor, and a glimpse into the fashion world.





10. The Color Purple (1985)

Genre: Drama/Historical drama

Drama/Historical drama Star Cast: Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, Margaret Avery, Oprah Winfrey, Willard E. Pugh, Akosua Busia, Desreta Jackson, Adolph Caesar.

Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg, Margaret Avery, Oprah Winfrey, Willard E. Pugh, Akosua Busia, Desreta Jackson, Adolph Caesar. Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Writer: Alice Walker

Alice Walker Run time: 2h 34m

2h 34m Year of release: 1985

1985 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Based on Book: The Color Purple by Alice Walker

"The Color Purple," a movie from 1985, is a powerful and touching story that's based on a book. It follows the life of a woman named Celie who faces many challenges and struggles. Set in the early 20th century, the movie shows Celie's journey as she overcomes abuse, discrimination, and heartbreak. She finds support and strength from the relationships she forms with other women in her life. Through these connections, Celie discovers her own worth and learns to stand up for herself.

Advertisement

The movie is known for its emotional impact, showing the importance of resilience, friendship, and finding one's voice. It explores themes of race, gender, and the human spirit's ability to triumph over adversity.





11. The First Wives Club (1996)

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Star Cast: Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, Maggie Smith, Sarah Jessica Parker, Dan Hedaya, Stockard Channing, Victor Garber.

Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton, Maggie Smith, Sarah Jessica Parker, Dan Hedaya, Stockard Channing, Victor Garber. Director: Hugh Wilson

Hugh Wilson Writer: Hugh Wilson

Hugh Wilson Run time: 1h 43m

1h 43m Year of release: 1996

1996 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Based on Book: The First Wives Club by Olivia Goldsmith

"The First Wives Club," a movie from 1996, is a hilarious and empowering comedy. It follows three friends, played by Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton, who come together after their marriages fall apart. Frustrated with how their ex-husbands have moved on to younger partners, the trio decides to seek revenge and take control of their lives.

With a mix of wit and charm, the women team up to outsmart their exes and get back at the mistreatment they've endured. Through laughter and challenges, they rebuild their friendship and find strength in each other. The movie showcases themes of female empowerment, friendship, and personal growth, all wrapped up in a fun and entertaining package.





12. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Star Cast: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Andrew Bachelor, Trezzo Mahoro, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac.

Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Andrew Bachelor, Trezzo Mahoro, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac. Director: Susan Johnson

Susan Johnson Writer: Susan Johnson

Susan Johnson Run time: 1h 39m

1h 39m Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7/10

7/10 Based on Book: To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before," a 2018 rom-com, follows Lara Jean Covey, a high school junior. She keeps secret love letters to all her crushes tucked away in her room. But oops! These private letters get mysteriously sent out, wreaking havoc on her life. Suddenly, the guys she wrote about, including her sister's ex-boyfriend and a childhood friend, confront her about the letters. To avoid awkwardness, she pretends to date one of the guys, Peter Kavinsky. As they navigate their fake relationship, they start developing real feelings for each other. The movie takes you on a rollercoaster of teenage emotions, dealing with friendship, first love, and finding one's true self.

Advertisement







13. The Harry Potter series (2001–2011)

Genre: Novel series

Novel series Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: J. K. Rowling

J. K. Rowling Writer: J. K. Rowling

J. K. Rowling Run time: 2h 32m

2h 32m Year of release: 2001-2011

2001-2011 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Based on Book: The Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling

The Harry Potter series, which ran from 2001 to 2011, is a magical adventure in the world of wizards and witches. It follows the journey of a young boy, Harry Potter, who discovers he's a wizard on his 11th birthday. He attends Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, making friends like Hermione and Ron. Together, they face challenges and unravel mysteries, including the dark past of Lord Voldemort, a powerful dark wizard.

Throughout the series, Harry learns about his own connection to Voldemort and his parents' tragic history. The movies are packed with spells, magical creatures, and epic battles between good and evil. With humor, friendship, and bravery, the characters grow up, facing danger while trying to protect the wizarding world from Voldemort's sinister intentions.





14. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Genre: Thriller/Horror

Thriller/Horror Star Cast: Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Lawrence A. Bonney, Kasi Lemmons

Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins, Lawrence A. Bonney, Kasi Lemmons Director: Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme Writer: Jonathan Demme

Jonathan Demme Run time: 1h 58m

1h 58m Year of release: 1991

1991 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Based on Book: The Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris

"The Silence of the Lambs," a chilling 1991 film, takes us into the twisted minds of a brilliant but deranged psychiatrist, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, and a determined young FBI trainee, Clarice Starling. The movie follows Clarice as she seeks help from the incarcerated Dr. Lecter to catch another serial killer on the loose, known as Buffalo Bill.

Advertisement

With tension building at every turn, the film navigates through intense conversations and unsettling encounters, revealing Lecter's unnerving insights. Clarice's race against time to decipher the killer's cryptic clues keeps you on the edge of your seat. As the story unfolds, the movie delves into psychological battles and showcases the cat-and-mouse chase between Clarice, Lecter, and Buffalo Bill.





15. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Thriller/Drama Star Cast: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Harrison Ford Director: Anthony Minghella

Anthony Minghella Writer: Anthony Minghella

Anthony Minghella Run time: 2h 19m

2h 19m Year of release: 1999

1999 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Based on Book: The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith

"The Talented Mr. Ripley" is a movie that came out in 1999. It's about a guy named Tom Ripley, who isn't very well-off and doesn't have a fancy life. He gets a chance to go to Italy and pretend to be someone else, a rich and fancy guy. Tom really likes this new lifestyle and wants to keep it, so he does some not-so-nice things to make sure nobody finds out the truth. He starts lying and even does some bad stuff, like hurting people. The movie is kind of a thriller because you're never sure if Tom's secrets will be discovered or if he'll get away with his actions. It's a story about pretending to be someone you're not and the consequences that come with it.