‘My New Besties’: Tammy Slaton Celebrates With ‘Weight Loss Warriors’ As She Loses 500-Lb In Proud Video

On August 17, Tammy Slaton, star of 1000-Lb. Sisters proudly shared her weight loss journey with her new besties in a heartfelt video. The 38-year-old reality star reposted a video by content creator Katlyn Foster that shows the weight loss transformations of seven friends. The video, set to Andra Day's uplifting song Rise Up, celebrates their collective achievement of losing an incredible 2,078 lbs.

In the video, Slaton enters the frame and reveals her personal achievement of losing 500 lbs. The group celebrates together, raising their hands in the air. The video's message says, “In total, we have lost 2,078 lbs.! Weight loss warriors.”

Slaton's repost of the video was accompanied by a heartfelt message: “Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all all my friends. I’m so proud of each and every one of y’all. Not only are you beautiful on the inside but you’re gorgeous on the outside. Never forget.”

The celebration did not end there. Slaton also shared an additional video of the group dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us. This clip highlighted the group's total weight loss of 2,654 lbs.

The video's caption read, “When people said you would fail but you and your crew lose 2,654 lbs.” Slaton captioned her repost, "My girls, my new besties," expressing her gratitude for her supportive friends.

Tammy Slaton has been less active on social media recently, but she remains focused on her weight loss goals. In December 2023, she spoke with PEOPLE about her progress, revealing that she had lost 440 lbs. from her highest weight of 725 lbs after bariatric surgery in July 2022. “One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people,” she noted, “But for me it was huge.”

Slaton reported significant improvements in her daily life, such as walking without a walker, not requiring oxygen, and fitting into a standard vehicle without an extender. These changes, while minor to some, represented significant milestones for her.

In February, Slaton talked about how her weight loss has affected her overall quality of life. She revealed in a TikTok video that she had previously experienced severe depression and suicidal thoughts. "I have personally seen a lot of growth in how I treat people and my family," she said. “Just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more.”

