My Old Ass Trailer: Aubrey Plaza Comes Face To Face Her Younger Version In Time-Travel Flick

The trailer for the time-travel flick My Old Ass which features a multigenerational cast of veteran and first-time actors, showed 18-year-old protagonist Elliott Labrant (Maisy Stella) confronting her wise and older self played by Aubrey Plaza after tripping on mushrooms.

Set in Ontario lake town, the borderline sci-fi film follows a “free-spirited Elliott” as she comes face-to-face with her 39-year-old self. “ But when Elliott's "old ass" delivers warnings to her younger self, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about her family, life and love,” as per the official synopsis.

The film was released at Sundance this year to great reviews. It brings a fresh take to the coming-of-age genre. The first encounter between Elliott’s younger and older versions is followed by a kiss and a series of phone calls.

The older version tries to warn her younger self of what’s in store to avoid early-life trauma — a subject director Meghan Park also explored in her debut 2021 film The Fallout which starred Jenna Ortega as a school girl who’s traumatized after witnessing a fatal school shooting.

“It wasn’t actually intentional for them to both be centered around that, but it’s definitely a theme in both,” the director told NBC News. She recalled developing The Fallout and feeling “flabbergasted” by the fact that students in America are witnessing such horror in real life

As for her latest film, it “didn’t start with the idea of loss; it was more this feeling of nostalgia.”

Advertisement

The movie hit close to home for Stella who played the younger Elliott because she not only has a fondness for nostalgia but had just graduated from high school while filming the part. “I’m a very nostalgic person. I was experiencing nostalgia when I was still in the things you’re supposed to be nostalgic about,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Plaza cried when she first read the script because the film's theme checked all her boxes. “It’s the exact kind of movie I like, because it’s got this high-concept element that transports you and forces you to use your imagination,” The White Lotus actress said. But simultaneously, it’s a grounded and human film at its core.

My Old Ass was released in theaters on September 27.