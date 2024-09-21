New Mom Hailey Bieber Shares Throwback PIC Of Baby Bump With Adorable Caption: 'When Jack Was...'

A few weeks after giving birth to her son Jack Blues, Hailey Bieber shared a touching throwback photo on Instagram, showcasing her baby bump. The 27-year-old Rhode founder took a moment to reflect on her pregnancy, sharing an intimate snapshot with an emotional caption.

Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photo with Heartfelt Caption

On Friday, Sept. 20, Hailey posted a black-and-white throwback picture on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, she stands against a wooden fence in a field, wearing a white cropped long-sleeve shirt and underwear, displaying her baby bump. “When Jack was in my belly,” she captioned the image, giving followers a glimpse into her journey to motherhood.

The Joy of Welcoming Baby Jack Blues

Hailey and Justin Bieber, 30, welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in August. Shortly after his arrival, the couple shared heartwarming updates on Instagram. Justin posted a sweet photo of Hailey holding their baby’s foot with the caption, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," which Hailey reposted on her Stories with a teddy bear and blue heart emoji. A source close to the couple shared that they were “overjoyed” with their new arrival, describing Jack as a "miracle."

The couple, who had long prayed for this moment, is embracing their new roles as parents. Sources close to the Biebers have revealed how excited Justin was upon learning of Hailey’s pregnancy, and how quickly he's embraced fatherhood. Recently, Justin shared his first Instagram post since becoming a dad, proudly showing off a “Papa Bear” mug—solidifying his new role with warmth and love.

