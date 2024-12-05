Nick Lachey Says He Still Has 'Scars' from Jessica Simpson Split That Happened 18 Years Ago; 'Don’t Let Your Past...'

Nick Lachey admitted that he’s still reeling from his divorce from Jessica Simpson. The media personality opened up about his past on the third season of the reality show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which was released on Netflix on December 4.

“I, too, was previously married and divorced, so I understand the hurt and the scars that exist from that,” he said about his 2006 divorce from the singer while talking to a contestant. The reality star revealed that he had to overcome his fear before ultimately marrying his now-wife, Vanessa, in 2011.

“Don’t let your past define your future,” he said, as per E! News. Nick admitted that he always wanted a happy marriage and a beautiful family, but after his split from Simpson, the dream took a back seat for a while. “If I hadn’t retained my belief in that, I wouldn’t have ever realized the beautiful life I have with this woman,” he added.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey together host the dating series, which shows couples coming together to decide whether they want to get married or break up with each other.

The Love Is Blind host started dating Jessica Simpson after bumping into her in 1998 at a Hollywood Christmas Parade. In February 2002, Nick popped the question to the Dukes of Hazzard actress, and the news of their engagement was announced through their website at the time, as reported by People magazine.

“He had been patiently waiting for me to grow up a little (which I needed). And I did! Now my life feels so perfect,” the outlet added.

The now-exes tied the knot in October 2003 and showcased their romance and happily married life on the reality show Newlyweds.

The unfiltered show also highlighted the rocky moments of their relationship, which made Nick appear like a trophy husband while Simpson was portrayed as ditzy. In 2006, the duo announced their divorce by releasing a joint statement. According to People magazine, the decision was made after “careful thought and consideration,” but the reason was not explicitly mentioned.