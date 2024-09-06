Nicole Kidman Makes Key Change In Netflix's The Perfect Couple to Avoid Big Little Lies Comparisons

Nicole Kidman's latest Netflix series, The Perfect Couple, is a murder mystery crime drama adapted from the novel of the same title by Elin Hilderbrand. Netlfix has made some significant changes, such as changing a character’s name that may have been too similar to one of Kidman’s famous characters. The show also does not follow the book very closely.

Eve Hewson plays a character called Amelia in the series, but this character is named Celeste in the book it was adapted from. In a glamourous red carpet premiere on September 4, the showrunner, Jenna Lamia, noted that this was how the change was done so as not to be a direct replica of Kidman’s character Celeste in Big Little Lies. Lamia said that this was only one out of so many changes that Hilderbrand approved.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, there were five years in which the development of the show was taking place, and for that duration, while the first drafts remained fairly true to the book, as time went by, several other things, such as the director Suzanne Bier’s creativity and how the casting was done, affected the exceptional characteristics. Some of the amendments were quite small, such as changing the name from Celeste to Amelia so as to avoid any similarity with Nicole Kidman’s previous role.

Advertisement

Still, those who have read the book may see that some changes were made. Hilderbrand was not against the changes, though her priorities were clear: the quality of a television serial, not a book. She calmed the fans of the book that the novel and the series will be two different things and there was no need for the ‘to read the book first to understand the series.

She told the outlet, "I said to Jenna right from the beginning, I do not feel precious about this. People can go and read the book later or before; it’ll be a different experience because it is a little bit different; they can see how they changed it, and I just wanted it to be excellent television."

Hilderbrand spoke up about the same, saying that Liev Schreiber, who plays Kidman’s husband in the film, had been her first choice for that character. Once the showrunner backed her call and chose Schreiber, Kidman was relieved to learn that he was also in the cast. The series also features Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, and Ishaan Khatter, among other cast members. Netflix has made available all six episodes of The Perfect Couple to stream.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Perfect Couple TRAILER: What Happens When Nicole Kidman's Wedding Weekend Turns Into A Murder Mystery? Watch