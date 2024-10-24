Throwback: When Nicole Kidman Insisted on Not Looking 'Like a Fool' While Filming Steamy Scenes for Babygirl

Nicole Kidman was a warm and playful co-star while filming intimate scenes in the erotic thriller Babygirl; however, she took strict measures to not make a fool of herself.

Nicole Kidman had been nothing short of perfect on set of the a24 erotic thriller Babygirl but she was definitely cautious about the steamy scenes. Harris Dickinson who featured in the film alongside Kidman, shared his experience of filming explicit scenes with the Academy Award winner. He said talking to her felt like a warm embrace.

However, as playful and effortless as she appeared, for Kidman, the experience was a bit different. According to Variety, she heavily relied on director Halina Reijn and asked her to not make her look like a fool during the intimate scenes.

Kidman spoke of the challenging erotic scenes in the film. She told the outlet, "Actually doing it justice and trying to be open and raw and available each day in every way to explore. Because of the nature of that film, it was either going to be completely vulnerable and exposed, or you were going to be protected, and then the thing wouldn’t connect."

She continued, "When I met with Halina and we talked through it, I was just like, ‘Just give us a safe space,’ and then, ‘Please don’t make me look like a fool.’"

As for Dickinson, who played an intern in the film and has steamy scenes with Kidman’s CEO character, the 57-year-old actress was light-hearted and pretty much did not care, which made for a good environment. This allowed him to be calm and confident during their interactions.

When discussing the filming of the erotic thriller with Variety, Dickinson highlighted that it was the fearlessness of Kidman and the eagerness to try something different that has always been quite impressive for him.

The duo collaborated with an intimacy coordinator to make sure both performers were at ease and that there were definite limits set for the scenes. Dickinson emphasized the relevance of the collaboration as it fostered great interaction between the actors and the director.

Babygirl is an examination of the complexities of power, desire, and vulnerability in the workplace. The film stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde, and Antonio Banderas had its European premiere at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival, where Kidman won the Volpi Cup prize for Best Actress. It will debut in cinemas in the USA on December 25, 2024, distributed by A24.

