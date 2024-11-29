‘Nothing’s Definitely….’: Heat Director Michael Mann Has Uncertain Update About Sequel

Michael Mann has given us a number of highly intriguing movies, such as 2004’s Collateral, 2023’s Ferrari, and more. However, to this day, his work on the 90’s movie Heat is still appreciated.

The film, which brought forth some intense action and a storyline that would leave anyone’s mind blown to pieces, has been in talks of a sequel for a long period. Well, there are certain challenges to having that project actually turned into reality, some of which the director, Mann himself, has spoken of recently.

Sitting with Collider to have a conversation over the possible sequel, Michael Mann opened up with words that give you a bit of hope.

“Nothing’s definitely going because the sky may fall. But Heat 2 is at Warner Bros. I'm writing the screenplay for them, and hopefully we will go forward as soon as possible," Mann stated of the next entry in the world of crime thrillers.

While his words might mean that Heat 2 is a project that still does not have a definite future, Mann has spoken of his dedication to it.

Talking to the outlet, the filmmaker even mentioned that he has been finishing the screenplay of Heat 2 “in the middle of the night.”

Per Michael Mann, who was having this conversation with the outlet for the 25th anniversary of his other most loved entry, The Insider, the director mentioned that while he woke up at 2:30 to write the screenplay, he worked on it till 9 in the morning, “trying to finish act four.”

For those unaware, Mann has even released a novel back in 2022, which is called Heat 2. Interestingly, the book not only acts as a sequel to the original outing but also is a prequel.

Talking about the future of Heat 2, there might be some major casting changes as all the three icons who starred in the movie aged or have been maintaining a distance from acting because of their health.

The original Heat starred Robert De Niro as Neil McCauley and Al Pacino in the role of Lt. Vincent Hanna. Starring opposite them was another legend, Val Kilmer.

