Old Guard 2 Trailer: Charlize Theron Returns as Andy to Safeguard Humanity; WATCH

Charlize Theron returns to the Old Guard franchise , reprising her role as Andy to lead a clan of immortal warriors against a powerful enemy threatening humanity.

The first trailer for the upcoming movie has been released by Netflix. It opens with Andy claiming that she is at peace. The scene then cuts to Theron throwing punches, shooting bad guys, and hurling one of them out of a window.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Victoria Mahoney and stars Theron alongside Kiandra “KiKi” Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Veronica Ngo, Henry Golding, Uma Thurman, and Kamil Nożyński.

As for the plot, the official synopsis reads: “Andy (Theron) leads immortal warriors against a powerful enemy threatening their group. They grapple with the resurfacing of a long-lost immortal, complicating their mission to safeguard humanity.”

The script for the movie is penned by Leandro Fernández, Greg Rucka, and Sarah L. Walker. It will be produced by Charlize Theron, A.J. Dix, David Ellison, Marc Evans, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Beth Kono, and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The storyline of the second installment in The Old Guard franchise is based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka, with illustrations by Leandro Fernández. Serving as executive producers are Rucka, Marco Valerio Pugini, and Denis L. Stewart, who have come on board to help fund the project.

Advertisement

The original Old Guard was released in 2020 and garnered 72 million views. Although the sequel was initially set to release in early 2025, Theron revealed, “Netflix went through quite a changeover. We got kind of stuck in that, and our post-production shut down, I think, five weeks into it.”

Old Guard 2 is set to release on Netflix on July 2.